Anthony Kim To Join LIV Golf? Former Caddie Shares Insight About Reclusive Golfer

It’s been over 10 years since we last saw Anthony Kim tee it up in a PGA Tour event and over 14 years since he put on one of the most iconic Ryder Cup performances of all time.

Despite Kim quite literally living in the shadows and completely disappearing from the golf world after multiple surgeries, he still transcends every golf fan who remembers his five-year run on Tour.

Kim confirmed to the Associated Press in 2015 that he was collecting money on an insurance policy and the long rumor as to why he quit playing is that if he were to return he would then be ineligible to receive the payments.

Kim isn’t on social media, at least not under his own name, and reportedly doesn’t even play golf anymore. The mystery around him only adds to his allure, and anytime he’s mentioned in the media at all, golf fans pounce on the news.

Anthony Kim won three PGA Tour events between 2008 and 2010. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Kim was recently mentioned in a New York Times piece, and the brief update about him is making the rounds in the golf world.

One of Kim’s former caddies, Eric Larson, who now caddies for PGA Tour player Harris English, told the Times that he recently spoke with Kim about potentially joining LIV Golf.

READ: LIV GOLF ANNOUNCES 2023 SCHEDULE: HERE ARE THE PGA TOUR EVENTS THEY RUN UP AGAINST

Larson didn’t share a whole hell of a lot, but anything is something when it comes to Anthony Kim.

“He goes, ‘I don’t know, I really don’t know,’ ” Larson said of his phone call with Kim. “I said, ‘Come on, man, get the old clubs out. Go out there and have some fun.’ And he starts laughing at me. He goes, ‘That’s what everybody wants me to do!’ ”

Kim, who is still only 37 years old, has been rumored to be on LIV Golf’s radar, and if the breakaway circuit is smart it’s already reached out to Kim trying to get him to sign a deal.

LIV Golf getting Kim out of ‘retirement’ and back on the links would pique legitimate interest among golf fans, even those who have spent the last year bashing the Saudi-backed circuit.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris