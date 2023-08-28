Anthony Edwards Screams Back At Fan At FIBA World Cup, Sounds Like A Wounded Goose

Videos by OutKick

Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards is someone who very much goes to the beat of his own drum, and his character was on full display during Team USA’s matchup with Greece in the FIBA World Cup.

With the U.S. already up 21 points in the third quarter, Edwards stepped to the free-throw line. Just as he was about to release his second attempt a fan decided to scream at the top of their lungs. After making his shot from the charity stripe, Edwards yelled back at the fan in hilarious fashion.

The 22-year-old unfortunately had a bit of a voice crack during his scream, but fortunately for anyone who enjoys a good laugh, the play and sound were caught on the broadcast.

Anthony Edwards gives it back to the shouting fan 🤣#FIBAWC pic.twitter.com/wN4e8ukPDC — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 28, 2023

Do you think Edwards and Team USA are having fun, or what?

The U.S. ended up knocking off Greece 109-81 in the Philippines on Monday after taking care of business against New Zealand two days prior. Edwards finished his night against Greece with 13 points, three assists, and one awesome scream. Next up for the Americans is a matchup with Jordan on Wednesday in the city of Manila.

While Edwards’ scream at a fan with his team up 22 points is a classic move, Luis Suarez still has the crown for the funniest scream ever shouted by a professional athlete.

Luis Suarez’s scream always kills me man 🤣🤣😭 pic.twitter.com/kPtATBDbDn — gsn ✪ (@9gagann) November 25, 2020

It’s physically impossible to only watch the clip of Suarez screaming just once.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris