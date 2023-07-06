Anthony Edwards Won’t Share One Penny Of New Contract With Random Women

Videos by OutKick

Don’t come around Anthony Edwards looking for a free handout if you’re a woman.

The Minnesota Timberwolves star agreed earlier in the week to a five-year extension worth north of $200 million and will kick in at the start of the 2024-25 season. The contract extension could eventually be come worth $260 million.

He already had some money in the bank after two seasons in the NBA, but he now has generational money coming his way over the next several years.

If you’re a lady coming around in hopes some free cash, think again!

Anthony Edwards isn’t interested in handing out money to random women. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Anthony Edwards won’t be sharing his riches.

There’s only two females in Anthony Edwards plans on sharing his earnings with:

His girlfriend Jeanine Robel and his dog.

“All you females who think you gonna come up off a n**** from signing a contract, she the only one,” Edwards said in a video after inking his massive deal.

(Warning: video contains offensive language.)

Anthony Edwards got a message for the women trying to come up off his new $260 million dollar contract 😤



pic.twitter.com/fQEd9IDHdF — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) July 4, 2023

Edwards is making a smart decision.

If the Zion Williamson/Moriah Mills situation has taught us anything, it’s that you need to be very careful with who you choose to associate with.

It only takes a couple bad decisions to get publicly dragged or have your reputation ruined. That’s not even accounting for losing money.

ESPN’s legendary documentary “Broke” took a deep look at how athletes go broke, and child support and women are right near the top of the list.

Anthony Edwards doesn’t plan on sharing his money. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

Anthony Edwards will have the money to take care of a lot of people, but he’s not going to. Very smart. Very mature. Take care of your girlfriend and your dog, and then tell random strangers to disappear if they want money.

Once you start handing out cash, the requests will never end. It’s like feeding wild animals. Once you start, they just keep returning expecting food.

Anthony Edwards recently agreed to a massive extension with the Timberwolves. (Photo by Courtesy of Anthony Edwards/NBAE via Getty Images)

Follow your money like a hawk, take care of those immediately close to you (Edwards’ dog and girlfriend in this case) and let everyone else figure out their own situations. He has a ton of money coming his way, and if he’s smart with it, his future family will be set for generations. No free handouts from Anthony Edwards and that’s great news.