Anthony Davis Signs $186 Million Max Extension With Lakers

Anthony Davis is getting PAID.

The eight-time NBA All-Star inked a three-year, $186 million extension with the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday. The deal, which reportedly has the largest annual extension in NBA history at $62 million per season, will lock Davis up through 2028.

BREAKING: Lakers star Anthony Davis has agreed on a three-year $186M max extension, tying him to franchise thru 2028 for total of $270M-plus, @KlutchSports CEO Rich Paul tells ESPN. Davis lands richest annual extension in NBA history at $62M. pic.twitter.com/bf9kWgD7uz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 4, 2023

The 6-foot-10 forward is set to make $40.6 million this coming season and $43.2 million in 2024-25. The three-year extension will have him earning $57.6, $62.2 and $66.8 million respectively, according to Spotrac.

The No.1 overall pick out of Kentucky in 2012, Davis is entering his fifth season with the Lakers. He spent his first seven NBA seasons with the New Orleans Hornets / Pelicans.

In addition to eight All-Star appearances, Davis has made four All-NBA and All-Defensive Teams in his 11-year career.

With Los Angeles, he won an NBA Championship in 2020 and helped the team advance to the Western Conference Finals in 2023.

The 30-year-old averaged 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game last season. He shot 56.3 percent from the field.

Anthony Davis will average $62 million per season from 2025-2028. (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Injuries, though, have plagued Davis’ professional career. He has missed games with shoulder, hip, knee, ankle, Achilles, wrist and hand injuries, in no particular order. He has never played a full 82 games. In fact, he hasn’t come close — except twice with the Pelicans when he had back-to-back seasons of 75 games played.

So despite Davis’ talent, $186 million sure seems like a lot of money for the Lakers to pay a guy who only plays half the season.

We’ll see how that works out for them.

Los Angeles also re-signed D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura to new contracts this offseason.