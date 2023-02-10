You Have To Respect Anthony Davis’ Reasoning For ‘Ignoring’ LeBron James’ Record-Breaking Shot

Videos by OutKick

When LeBron James made a fadeaway jumper to break the NBA’s all-time scoring record on Tuesday night everyone inside Crypto.com Arena stood on their feet to celebrate the moment. Everyone except Anthony Davis, that is.

While the entire NBA world was captivated by James breaking Kareem Abdul-Jabaar’s scoring record, Davis stayed in his seat on the Lakers bench.

Davis was ridiculed for his unenthusiastic reaction to his teammate making history, but in explaining why he chose to stay on the bench, you have to respect the big man’s mindset.

His reaction had nothing to do with James, but everything to do with the scoreboard.

“It’s about the game,” Anthony Davis said during his postgame interview on Thursday after a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks.

“I mean, we’re losing to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a game we needed. And I was pissed off that we were losing. It’s that simple. It’s nothing that has to do with Bron. He knows that. Everybody else is outside looking in, it’s their opinion. But I was pissed off that we were losing the game.”

Davis had every right to be upset about the game, which the Lakers went on to lose 133-130.

The Lakers’ season has been a trainwreck as they currently sit at 25-31 on the year. Each time Los Angeles seems to be finding its groove, the team goes out and lays a dud against a team like the Thunder, who entered that night’s contest four games below .500.

Davis was simply caught up in the game itself. He called James to apologize for the moment the next day and again during the team’s shootaround ahead of Thursday night’s game against Milwaukee.