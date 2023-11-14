‘Ant-Man’ And ‘Heat Culture’ Will Come Through To Snap Cold Streak In NBA Tuesday

Videos by OutKick

After going on a heater in the middle of last week, I’ve gone cold betting on the NBA lately. Even though my bank account has taken a hit, I’m not worried. This isn’t my 1st rodeo in the NBA betting volatility.

Entering Tuesday, my NBA record this season fell to 23-24 and my bankroll is -3.91 units (u). However, I’m seeing the board well and am prime for a …

‘Bounce-Back’ Tuesday in the NBA

Miami Heat (-5) at Charlotte Hornets, 7 p.m. ET tip-off

One of my biggest addictions is betting the Heat. Last season, it cost me dearly until I made all the money back during Miami’s miraculous run to the 2023 NBA Finals. That said, the Heat are hooping lately and this is a spot where I want to fade the Hornets.

Miami is on a 5-game winning streak and Charlotte has lost three of its past four contests. According to CleaningTheGlass.com (CTG), the Heat have a +2.3 non-garbage time net rating (9th in the NBA) and the Hornets are -10.2 (28th).

Furthermore, Charlotte is one of the most banged-up teams in the NBA currently. The Hornets will be definitely be without SG Terry Rozier and forwards Brandon Miller and Gordon Hayward are “questionable” for Tuesday.

MIAMI, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 10: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat defended by P.J. Washington #25 of the Charlotte Hornets during overtime at FTX Arena on November 10, 2022 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lauren Sopourn/Getty Images)

Per CTG, Hayward leads Charlotte in on/off net rating at +14.6, Miller is 3rd at +10.4, and Rozier is 4th at +8.7. Meaning, the Hornets score 14.6 fewer points per 100 possessions than their opponents when Hayward is out of the game.

With all the injuries to their forwards, the Hornets cannot defend Jimmy Butler. Charlotte is 27th in defensive free-throw-attempt rate (FTr) and Miami is 9th in offensive FTr. A big reason for that is Butler’s ability to draw fouls.

Finally, the Hornets rank 23rd or worse in “wide-open” 3-point attempt rate on both ends of the floor. They have the worst 3-point rate in the NBA and attempt the 2nd-fewest 3-pointers per game. The Heat are 5th in 3-point shooting and 6th in wide-open 3-point shooting.

My prediction: Heat 118, Hornets 109

Bet 1.1u on the Miami Heat -5 (-110), playable up to -6

Atlanta Hawks at Detroit Pistons (+3.5) , 7 p.m. ET tip-off

The Hawks have alternated between winning and losing over the last four games. Atlanta’s most recent outing is a 117-109 loss to a Jimmy Butler- and Tyler Herro-less Miami Heat at home Saturday. Detroit is on an 8-game losing skid entering Tuesday.

But, there are two reasons I’m fading the Hawks Tuesday. First, since the beginning of last season, Atlanta is 7-8 straight up (SU) and 4-11 against the spread (ATS) as road favorites. Also, the Hawks will be without PG Trae Young vs. the Pistons.

Atlanta swept Detroit last regular season 4-0 SU, covering three of those games. Young destroyed the Pistons in those games. He averaged 32.3 points per game (PPG) and 10.8 assists with a 147 offensive rating.

Pistons PG Cade Cunningham drives to the basket on Atlanta Hawks big Clint Capela at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. (David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports)

Detroit PG Cade Cunningham only played in the 1st two Hawks-Pistons meetings last season. He scored 30.5 PPG on 52.1% shooting with 8.5 rebounds, and 7.0 assists in those games. Two seasons ago, Detroit beat Atlanta in both of the regular-season meetings Cunningham playing in.

Pistons big Jalen Duren‘s injury means big Marvin Bagley will take his place in Detroit’s starting 5. Plus, Pistons SG Alec Burks recently returned from an injury. Burks has a +25.8 on/off net rating in non-garbage time and Bagley is +16.4, per CTG.

My prediction: Pistons 111, Hawks 108

Bet 1.1u on the Pistons +4 (-110) and sprinkle 0.25u on Detroit’s (+145)

Minnesota Timberwolves (+2) at Golden State Warriors, 10 p.m. ET tip-off

This is the 2nd of a Timberwolves-Warriors back-to-back (B2B) in San Francisco. As +3 underdogs, Minnesota upset Golden State 116-110 Sunday. Steph Curry is “questionable” for Tuesday with knee soreness and the Warriors aren’t the same without Curry.

Besides Curry, Golden State’s five leading shot takers have a field goal rate of 42.3% or worse. Fellow Splash Brother, Klay Thompson, is off to a rough start. Klay is averaging only 16.1 PPG on 42.6% shooting (34.7% from behind the arc).

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson sit on the bench before Game 5 of the Western Conference First Round Playoffs vs. the Kings at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Moreover, Golden State’s 7th-best offensive rating is misleading. The Dubs is 23rd in effective field goal shooting and are propped up by having the highest offensive rebounding rate in the NBA. But, Minnesota has a +5.3 rebounding margin per game.

Also, if Curry doesn’t play, Timberwolves wing Anthony Edwards is the best player on the floor. Edwards is averaging career bests in PPG (28.4), rebounds (6.2), assists (5.4), and shooting (48.7%). Draymond Green poked the bear by talking trash to Edwards in the 1st of this B2B.

"Draymond is talking to the wrong guy."



I’ll go to war with a fully motivated Edwards over anything the Warriors have going on (sans Curry, of course). Ant-Man is an old-school scoring wing that likes to operate in the mid-range. Per CTG, the Dubs are 25th defensive field goal vs. mid-range jumpers.

My prediction: Timberwolves 113, Warriors 107

Bet 1.1u on the Minnesota Timberwolves (+2), playable down to T-Wolves -2 if Curry is ruled out.

