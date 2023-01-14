Another Young Student Dies of Apparent Cardiac Arrest After PE Class

Heartbreaking news has been reported out of Las Vegas, where an 18-year-old student died recently of an apparent cardiac arrest.

According to News 3 in Clark County, the parents of Jordan Tyler Brister said he suffered the cardiac issue at Amplus Academy, a charter school in Las Vegas.

He attended PE and was found inside the school bathroom after suffering an apparent cardiac arrest.

The report says that by the time he was found, “there wasn’t much that could be done” for him.

Brister planned to join the military after completing his senior year.

News 3 said that the exact cause of death is still under investigation by the coroner’s office.

This is part of a disturbing trend of younger people dying, especially of cardiac related issues. Thankfully, Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills was saved after suffering a cardiac arrest on the field a few weeks ago.

CINCINNATI, OHIO – JANUARY 02: Buffalo Bills players huddle and pray after teammate Damar Hamlin #3 collapsed on the field after making a tackle against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first quarter at Paycor Stadium on January 02, 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Increase in Cardiac Related Deaths Among Young People

According to CDC data, there has been a concerning increase in the amount of young people dying of major cardiovascular diseases.

While it’s uncertain what’s causing the rise, the inability to consider some possibilities has led to censorship and unnecessary labeling.

There was a 25% increase in the rate of deaths caused by major cardiovascular diseases among males aged 15-19 in 2021 than the same cause in 2019. 2020 also saw an increase, although thankfully not quite as substantial.

While there could be any number of reasonable explanations, it’s a concerning trend regardless of underlying cause.

Hopefully this is the last of these types of stories that we hear about for a long, long time.