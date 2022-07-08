Another Top QB Recruit from ’23 Class Spurns SEC

Five-star quarterback Dante Moore from Martin Luther King High School in Detroit committed to the Oregon Ducks on Thursday. Moore was likely the last major quarterback from the class to make his commitment, and he joins a list that includes Arch Manning (Texas) and Malachi Nelson (USC) who also elected to avoid joining the (current) SEC.

According to 247Sports, Moore was the #4 quarterback in the class. Of the Top 7 QBs to commit for the 2023 recruiting cycle, just one – Nicholaus Iamaleava (Tennessee) – is heading to a Southeastern Conference school.

Outkick writer Glenn Guilbeau previously wrote about Brian Kelly’s recruiting mansion that sits less than a mile from LSU’s campus. Moore was one of the players who visited Kelly’s palace, but apparently wasn’t impressed enough to sign.

Another five-star recruit, wide receiver Carnell Tate, also visited LSU’s newest recruiting tool and also elected not to sign with the Tigers – instead choosing Ohio State. Tate and Moore have a relationship and Tate even tweeted about Moore’s commitment:

🦆 fans, y’all got y’all THE one! — Carnell Tate (@carnelltate_) July 8, 2022

It’s been a rough go for the SEC in terms of the quarterbacks in the 2023 class. Tennessee got their guy, as mentioned, and Alabama has two Top 10 commitments (Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan) but after that no other school (currently) in the conference has a Top 15 quarterback commitment (Texas does, as mentioned, but they’re not an SEC school yet).

247Sports has a ranking of overall classes for the 2023 cycle and the (current) SEC has four teams in the Top 10, but none in the Top 5. Arkansas leads the way at sixth, with Tennessee (seventh), Georgia (eighth) and Alabama (ninth) right behind them. LSU is currently 13th and no other school in the league cracks the Top 25.

Notre Dame – the school Brian Kelly left – is projected to have the top class with Ohio State, Texas, Clemson and Penn State filling out the Top 5.