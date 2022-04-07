Another Super Team? LeBron James Wants To Play With Steph Curry

Paging Steph Curry. LeBron James wants to play with another superstar.

Where have we heard that before?

After getting plenty of mileage (and rings) out of hand-picked teammates like Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Love, and Anthony Davis, LBJ would like to take Steph Curry for a spin.

“In today’s game, sh– there’s some mother f—— in today’s game, but Steph Curry,” James said during an interview on HBO’s The Shop. “Steph Curry’s the one that I wanna play with for sure, in today’s game.”

After all, nothing says competitor like teaming up with a rival. Just ask Kevin Durant.

This is reminiscent of Michael Jordan longing to team up with two-time Finals opponent Karl Malone in the ’90s, or Kobe Bryant badgering the Lakers to trade for Paul Pierce in the 2000s.

Ha! Yeah, right.

Lest we forget, this is the era of post-game hugs, daps with an opponent, jersey swaps and super teams. So it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that LeBron wants to pair up with the very Warriors guard he once battled against in four straight Finals.

“I love everything about that guy. Lethal. When he get out his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena. … You might wanna guard him when he get out of the bed,” added James. “Swear to God. He’s serious.”

To be fair, James has had to endure some unexpected bumps in a season that OutKick’s Clay Travis described as an “unmitigated disaster,” likely prompting LeBron to do what he does best – search for a better situation.

Then again, Curry’s not leaving Golden State anytime soon, especially to join the circus down in LA. So, LeBron should probably opt to run it back with the roster he largely helped build, improve from within, compete and possibly achieve success the hard way.

Nah. That’s so ‘90s.

Follow along on Twitter: @OhioAF