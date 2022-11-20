Another Significant Knee Injury To A Heisman Hopeful

Thanks to a pair of significant injuries on Saturday, college football’s Heisman Trophy race has significantly changed. Michigan running back Blake Corum, listed by many as a top-three Heisman candidate, was knocked out of the Wolverines game with Illinois because of a knee injury. A few hours later, Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker was taken off the field with what appears to be a significant injury.

Worry for ACL tear in left knee. 🙏 https://t.co/7nifprgdHc — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) November 20, 2022

Hooker Transfered To Tennessee In 2021

Tennessee lost the game and potentially its best player for the season. In a non contact injury, the worry is for ACL tear by video. If so, that would end his season and result in surgery. Hooker had been a serious Heisman candidate prior to the injury. Despite two losses, the signal caller has thrown for more than 3,000 yards this season. Hooker has 27 touchdown passes, just two interceptions and has rushed for an additional five scores.

Unfortunately, for both he and the Volunteers, it would appear as if he won’t be adding to those numbers anytime soon.

In a classic over stride with knee shift as he collapsed and fumbled, his season is likely done according to a panel of pro sports team physicians. The fifth-ranked Vols were throttled by the Gamecocks who scored 63 points.

It has been a storybook season but now it seems to strike midnight. Let’s hope the video lies but there is also worry for associated MCL and patella subluxation injury.

This now leaves Ohio State quarterback C.J Stroud as the clear Heisman favorite with increased value for USC’s Caleb Williams.

For more information on Hesiman Trophy favorites, check out OutKick college football writer Trey Wallace’s take from early last week.

For all the candidates mentioned above, the regular season concludes next weekend.