Another MLB Player, Will Brennan, Hit A Bird With A Baseball

For the second time in a week, a Major League Baseball player has killed a bird in the middle of a game.

Apparently the bird IS the word this week in sports.

I truly am sorry @peta and bird enthusiasts. An unfortunate sacrifice. https://t.co/eE7UsdBEk6 — Will Brennan (@Silly_Willy18) May 23, 2023

“AN UNFORTUNATE SACRIFICE”

Last night, Cleveland Guardians outfielder Will Brennan hit a line drive past the shortstop as he successfully reached first base. Unfortunately for the bird, he did not make it across the field successfully.

“Oh a bird!” the Guardians television announcer said before his broadcast partner added: “Welp, here comes a shovel!” Meanwhile, the television camera panned over to Brennan who put his hands over his head seemingly in disbelief.

“I truly am sorry @PETA and bird enthusiasts,” Brennan tweeted after the game before passively adding “an unfortunate sacrifice.”

Brennan’s bird incident comes just a few days after another baseball sent a bird to the featherworld… I mean “netherworld.”

Last week, Diamondbacks pitcher Zac Gallen took out a bird with a curveball during his pregame warm up.

Zac Gallen has joined Randy Johnson in the exclusive club of…



…hitting a bird with a pitch 🤯 pic.twitter.com/7E8SuITbbh — Bally Sports Arizona (@BALLYSPORTSAZ) May 17, 2023

PETA IS GOING TO BE SO MAD

This week’s incidents come nearly 22 years to the day that Randy Johnson infamously made headlines when he absolutely SMOKED a bird with a 100mph fastball back in 2001.

Not sure when this happened again, but Randy Johnson was the original bird killer. pic.twitter.com/7sL729wMox — Kevin (@KevinVT90) May 22, 2023

What’s wild about these incidents is that you couldn’t plan this even if you wanted to. The odds of a bird flying through an MLB ballpark and being at that location at that exact moment when a ball is being thrown or hit at such a high velocity is incredibly miniscule. You can’t make it up!

Unfortunately for Brennan and MLB, I wouldn’t be surprised if PETA demands some sort of action. After Johnson’s bird incident in 2001, the group tried to sue Johnson for “cruelty to animals.”

Not surprising considering this is the same animal rights group that called on MLB to change the name of the “bullpen,” because it’s somehow offensive to bulls.