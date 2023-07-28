Another Georgia Football Player Arrested On Warrant After Being Stopped For Speeding

Videos by OutKick

A Georgia Bulldogs defensive lineman was pulled over for speeding Monday morning. Then, to make matters worse, he was arrested on a previous warrant later that afternoon.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, a redshirt sophomore, was dinged for speeding in Franklin County, Georgia.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Ingram-Dawkins was clocked going 90 miles per hour in a 70 miles per hour zone. According to Athens Banner-Herald

However, Ingram-Dawkins was arrested later that afternoon due to an outstanding warrant. That warrant stemmed from his failure to appear in court over a parking ticket issued last year. This led to him being handed a $200 contempt fee.

The Gaffney, SC native was booked Monday afternoon and was reportedly released after an hour.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is the latest Bulldog to get in trouble for speeding to reckless driving. (Photo by John Adams/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

This Marks The Latest Issue Driving-Related Issue For Georgia

According to the Athens Banner-Herald, Infeam-Dawkins getting a speeding citation is at least the 14th time a Bulldogs player has been in trouble for speeding, racing, or reckless driving of some kind since January.

The program has been under the microscope in this respect because of behavior on roadways. Especially after a January 15 crash in Athens that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy.

The issue has been prevalent all offseason and head coach Kirby Smart addressed it at SEC Media Days earlier this month.

“I’m disappointed anytime we have traffic incidents,” Kirby Smart said Tuesday. “It’s very evident when you look at it, we’ve had traffic citations and incidents throughout the history of being at the University of Georgia. We actually don’t have more now than we’ve had in the past.

“What concerns me most is the safety of our players, and when you drive at high speeds it’s unsafe. We don’t want that to happen.”

