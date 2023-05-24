Another Georgia Bulldog Arrest: WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Booked For Reckless Driving

Videos by OutKick

Strap in, another Georgia football player has been arrested for driving recklessly. Amid an offseason marred by bad news for the Bulldogs, senior Georgia wideout Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint became the latest arrest.

Athens-Clarke County Police arrested Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint Tuesday afternoon for “speeding maximum limit” and reckless driving. Rosemy-Jacksaint was released on bail ($2,000) shortly after the arrest, according to ESPN’s Alex Scarborough.

Rosemy-Jacksaint Adds To Georgia’s Bad Spree of Troubles on The Road

Legal issues and tragedy have plagued coach Kirby Smart’s group since winning the national championship against TCU on Jan. 9.

Days after winning the national title game, Georgia lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy were killed in a car crash in Athens on Jan. 15. Former Bulldogs star defensive lineman and Eagles first-rounder Jalen Carter had been racing with LeCroy leading up to the fatal crash.

Georgia sophomore linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson was arrested on Feb. 22 and booked on misdemeanor charges of racing on highways/streets and reckless driving. The alleged incident that resulted in charges being filed occurred back on Jan. 10, as relayed by OutKick’s David Hookstead. Dumas-Johnson’s arrest raised eyebrows on Georgia’s running tally of driving incidents.

Compounding the program’s woes, Bulldogs wideout De’Nylon Morrissette was arrested on May 8 in Oconee County, Ga. He was charged with DUI and Class D license restrictions after driving dangerously close to other motorists.

Kirby Smart Cautioned His Players On Risks Involved

It’s been a mystery how the Bulldogs players have been unable to mitigate their run-ins with the law since Willock and LeCroy’s tragic passing in January. Surely Kirby Smart has not lost control of the locker room after a second straight national championship. Smart previously addressed the string of arrests and said his players have been called to acknowledge the risk.

“You have to do a great job of making sure your players understand the risk and dangers that are out there,” Smart said.

The coach added, “With vehicles especially nowadays that go really fast, you’ve got to be extremely careful. We try to educate and make sure our players understand those risks, but the ongoing part of that is to continue to educate them and let them know.”