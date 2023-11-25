Announcer Sam Rosen Recreates Iconic Nick Bonino Goal Call For Forward’s First Goal With Rangers

Videos by OutKick

It has taken New York Rangers forward Nick Bonino a bit of time to put a goal on the scoresheet as a member of the Blueshirts. However, when he finally did, Rangers announcer Sam Rosen made sure to tip his cap to one of the more memorable goal calls in recent years.

Bonino was a key part of the Pittsburgh Penguins back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2015-16 and 2016-17. Since then he has bounced around a little bit with stops in Nashville, Minnesota, and San Jose before being traded back to the Penguins last year at the deadline.

The Rangers signed him over the offseason, which was a solid, veteran depth signing, however, things have gotten off to a slow start.

In his 19th game as a Ranger, Bonino finally potted his first of the season. For the occasion, the Rangers’ phenomenal announcer Sam Rosen delivered the goods.

Bonino, Bonino, Bonino, Bonino, Bonino, Bonino! 🗽



Nick Bonino has his first as a member of the @NYRangers!



📺: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ ➡️ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/Rwdwd5WlhV — NHL (@NHL) November 25, 2023

That was a nice “Get pucks on net” kind of goal.

Rosen Channeled An Iconic Bonino Goal Call

If that call sounded familiar, it was a nod to a legendary call from the 2016 Stanley Cup Final.

Bonino found the back of the net late in the third period of Game 1. That gave the Pens an early series lead over the San Jose Sharks which they held to the end.

The Punjabi-language broadcast of the game went viral thanks to its announcer’s call of the moment.

Bonino, Bonino, Bonino, Bonino…

Surely. you’ve been doing that every time Bonino’s name has come up in the 7 years since that moment. If not… well, then we are very different people.

That goal was one of 7 on the day for the Blueshirts who took 4 points in just over 24 hours to stay atop the Metropolitan Division standings.

They sure look like the team to beat in the Metro. Their 7-4 win over the Boston Bruins was a real statement of intent. That victory draws the two teams even at the top of the NHL at 31 points as of Saturday afternoon.

