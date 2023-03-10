Legendary Golfer Annika Sorenstam To Raise Funds For East Palestine Following Toxic Chemical Spill

Videos by OutKick

While Annika Sorenstam was born and raised in Sweden, the toxic chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio hits home for the legendary golfer.

The 10-time major winner’s husband of 14 years, Mike McGee, grew up in the small Ohio town.

East Palestine residents face an uphill battle, not only from a health and safety standpoint but financially as well following the February 3 train derailment that spilled vinyl chloride in the area.

READ: DONALD TRUMP’S VISIT TO EAST PALESTINE EASES THE FEAR THAT LOCALS ARE BEING FORGOTTEN – OUTKICK FIELD REPORT

Annika Sorenstam with her husband Mike McGee and her children Ava and William after winning the 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Sorenstam and her husband are looking to help out in a major way and have created the ‘Annika Fore East Palestine’ campaign.

According to Golfweek’s Beth Ann Nichols, the campaign will include a celebrity golf event on May 15 at The Lake Club in Poland, Ohio, which is 15 minutes outside of East Palestine. The Lake Club is also where McGee earned his first job as a bag boy.

“East Palestine is a close-knit community, and I enjoyed my many visits there over the years,” Sorenstam said. “We even had both of our kids baptized there, and held our receptions at the Lake Club afterwards, so this fundraiser brings us full circle.”

All the money raised will go to the United Way of Youngstown and the Mahoning Valley fund in support of East Palestine.