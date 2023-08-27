Videos by OutKick

Annie Agar absolutely shredded Cowboys QB Trey Lance in a new Instagram post.

Agar is known for cooking on social media, and she also has one of the best senses of humor in the sports world.

Prepare to get roasted if you find yourself in her crosshairs.

Annie Agar roasts Trey Lance with viral Instagram post. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Unfortunately, that’s exactly where the former 49ers QB found himself Saturday, and she didn’t hold back when lighting him up.

She posted several cowgirl-themed photos of herself, and while that definitely caught everyone’s attention, it was the caption that really pushed things over the edge.

“Been on a field more than trey lance this year,” Agar wrote on the viral Instagram post. Boom! Roasted!

Annie is out there taking souls on the internet. She’s showing no mercy at all, and that’s why people love her.

Trey Lance was traded from the 49ers to the Cowboys after failing to do literally anything in San Francisco.

He went from being the third pick in the 2021 NFL draft to not even being QB2 on the depth chart. Ultimately, the 49ers decided it was time to admit selecting him was a mistake and move on.

The 49ers traded Trey Lance to the Dallas Cowboys. (Photo by Loren Elliott/Getty Images)

How does Annie Agar respond? By posting some cowgirl photos and taking a completely unsolicited shot at Lance.

Annie, stop the fight! The man has a family who cares about him! You can’t just destroy him like that on social media. Don’t kick a man while he’s down, and he’s been down pretty much since entering the league.

Annie Agar goes viral with a joke about Trey Lance. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Having said that, Agar remains unstoppable in the content game, and that’s why she’s a fan favorite. With the NFL regular season starting soon, I fully expect her to pump out some incredible jokes along with viral photos.

She’s definitely dependable and consistent on that front.