Annie Agar Roasts Michigan In Ruthless Fashion After Wolverines Beat Penn State

Annie Agar isn’t impressed with the Michigan Wolverines.

Michigan went on the road Saturday to Happy Valley and beat the Nittany Lions 24-15 without Jim Harbaugh. The Wolverines head coach is currently serving a suspension tied to the program’s massive cheating scandal.

Ultimately, it didn’t matter. The Wolverines took care of business as Harbaugh presumably watched from the hotel.

While people in Michigan might have been impressed, the OutKick fan favorite certainly wasn’t.

Michigan beat Penn State without Jim Harbaugh coaching. Annie Agar later dragged the team’s schedule on X. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Annie Agar roasts Michigan.

Agar took to Twitter after the game with a photo of herself enjoying what appeared to be a cocktail and she couldn’t resist the chance to take a shot at Michigan.

“All the ice melted in my drink and it’s still stronger than michigans schedule,” Agar tweeted.

Boom! Roasted!

Does Agar have a point about Michigan’s schedule?

Michigan is currently 10-0 but there’s no doubt the team’s schedule is an absolute joke. The Wolverines had a nonconference slate that consisted of East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green. That’s about as easy as its ever going to get.

In conference play, the Wolverines hadn’t played a ranked team until Saturday against Penn State. Prior to beating the Nittany Lions, a 31-7 win over Rutgers was the team’s best win. Now, there is a matchup with Ohio State looming in a couple weeks, but overall,

The Wolverines have a cupcake schedule through 10 games. Any major team would love to have their slate through 10 games. When you play a weak schedule, you’re going to get roasted, even if you manage to go 10-0.

That’s what Agar did here. You can’t argue with the results, but you can definitely chuckle at the ease of schedule.

Michigan is 10-0, but as pointed out by Annie Agar, has played a very weak schedule. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Plus, you’ll never hear us knock Annie Agar at OutKick. The readers love her, and she’s a bit ruthless when it comes to sniping. Stay out of her crosshairs, or you might get lit up!