Annie Agar Puts Tan Lines On Display, Brutally Roasts TCU For Losing To Colorado

Videos by OutKick

Annie Agar continues to cook on social media.

The popular social media star has made a name for herself with viral sports content, her humor and the occasional thirst trap.

She closed out August with a cowgirl vibe while shredding Trey Lance, and she kept that same energy following TCU losing to Colorado in Deion Sanders’ Power Five debut.

Annie Agar goes viral with post roasting TCU for losing to Colorado. (Photo by Steve Granitz/FilmMagic)

Annie Agar torches TCU with viral Instagram post.

She, once again, went with a cowgirl vibe while putting her tan lines on display and torched the Horned Frogs for the 45-42 loss.

“So much open field it’s like watching tcu’s defense,” Agar wrote on the post. It currently has more than 30,000 likes.

Do we think it’s because of the joke or the photos? We’ll let the internet figure that one out on their own.

Agar remains unstoppable online.

Annie Agar continues to be one of the most entertaining women on social media. There are plenty of women capable of dropping viral content.

They’re the people who keep Instagram running. Sorry, but it’s not someone with 500 followers posting vanilla vacation pictures that moves the needles.

It’s just not. It’s people with large followings dropping viral content that moves the needle. Annie Agar is an expert in that.

Whether it’s bikini photos or absolutely torching Trey Lance or TCU, she simply doesn’t miss. All she seems to do is generate attention.

Annie Agar continues to go viral on Instagram. She posted several photos showing her tan lines while roasting TCU. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Also, as I’ve said before, her sense of humor is solid. She said she’d be on the field more than Trey Lance while channeling her inner “Yellowstone” spirit and is back to do the same thing to destroy TCU.

At this point, you just have to assume she’s going to cook you if you’re on the wrong side of the biggest sports story of the day.

It’s going to be a fun NFL season. That should be obvious to anyone paying attention to Annie Agar.