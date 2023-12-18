Annie Agar Roasts The Chargers In Brutal Fashion

Videos by OutKick

Annie Agar had some jokes about the Los Angeles Chargers over the weekend.

The Chargers fired former head coach Brandon Staley and former GM Tom Telesco after getting absolutely destroyed by the Raiders.

It was a long time coming, and the brutal loss the Raiders was enough for ownership to finally pull the trigger on making a change.

The Chargers fired Brandon Staley after a blowout loss to the Raiders. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Annie Agar roasts the Chargers.

Well, the losses aren’t done just yet. In fact, the team is now taking them off the field as well thanks to Annie Agar.

She tweeted over the weekend, “Getting ready to watch the nightmare before Christmas. not the movie, the chargers play next weekend.”

To quote the great Michael Scott, “Boom! Roasted!”

getting ready to watch the nightmare before christmas. not the movie, the chargers play next weekend. pic.twitter.com/CK568iHgOU — Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) December 16, 2023

This certainly isn’t the first time Agar has brought the heat when it comes to ripping teams and making jokes at their expense.

It’s kind of her entire thing. She combines humor with NFL action, and it’s worked out very well for her.

Now, she set her sights on the Chargers, and is truly kicking a team that is already down bad. I’m not complaining. Just pointing out the facts!

The Chargers are 5-9, have been a massive disappointment, need a new coach and GM and Annie Agar is now out here on the internet streets brutally roasting the franchise. Are you not entertained?

This is the kind of humor and pettiness you can go ahead and inject right into our veins.

The Chargers are taking a lot of losses on the field, and thanks to Agar, the team is now taking serious Ls on the internet. You simply love to see it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.