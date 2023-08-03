Anheuser-Busch Stock Remains In The Toilet, Despite Massive Bud Light Marketing Push

Videos by OutKick

Anheuser-Busch’s stock price continues to fail to rebound, despite a huge Bud Light marketing push.

The company has been in big trouble ever since Bud Light decided to go woke and partner with Dylan Mulvaney.

The fallout has been ongoing ever since the April 1st March Madness promo. Despite A-B hoping the issue would just go away, it’s not and the numbers prove it.

Bud Light has been getting crushed ever since collaborating with Dylan Mulvaney. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for GLAAD)

Anheuser-Busch’s stock price remains significantly down.

Anheuser-Busch’s stock price was $56.23 a share before the markets opened Thursday. That’s more than a 15.7% decline from the $66.73 price a share the company had on the Friday before the promo.

It’s an absolute bloodbath for the company, despite the market holding strong overall during the same time window.

Anheuser-Busch stock remains down. (Credit: Simon Dawson/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The stock information for Anheuser-Busch is even worse once it’s factored in that the company is in the middle of a huge marketing push for Bud Light.

Massive Bud Light marketing campaign appears to be a total failure.

Ads for BL appeared roughly 3,400 times on national TV from the start of June through the end of July, according to data from iSpot.TV (via The Wall Street Journal).

It’s the biggest summer ad campaign in company history, and it hasn’t helped at all. In fact, the falling stock price and falling sales seem to indicate the situation is only getting worse for the once-popular beer brand.

The latest sales data indicates Bud Light sales are down nearly 27% for the week ending July 22, and the stock price is down more than 15.7% while the S&P 500 is up about 9.8% in the same time window.

It’s not a bad situation. It’s an absolute disaster.

Will Bud Light ever recover? (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Bud Light and Anheuser-Busch decided to play a stupid game, and won a very stupid prize. Will the company ever pull out of its nosedive? It’s possible, but it’s definitely not going to happen soon.