Anheuser-Busch Partners With Commanders, What Could Go Wrong?

Videos by OutKick

Two brands in need of refreshes are teaming up with one another; embattled suds-slinger Annheuser-Busch and the Washington Commanders.

Both brands are trying to turn the page after a period of bad press. Annheuser-Busch is trying to get Bud Light back on track after the now-infamous Dylan Mulvaney fiasco. Meanwhile, the Commanders are still trying to air the Snyder stink out of the team’s practice facility.

So, what better time for the two to partner up?

“We are thrilled to partner with Anheuser-Busch again to create a new and improved experience for Commanders fans,” Washington’s president Jason Wright said in a statement. “Bringing Anheuser-Busch back to FedEx Field as a partner not only reflects their confidence in our organization, but also their commitment to our fans, who are the most loyal in NFL.”

You’re damn right they are. They put up with two decades of Dan Snyder, two name changes, and virtually no success to speak of so far this millennium.

Sounds loyal to me.

However, with the recent sale of the team, the Commanders are on their way back to the public’s good graces.

Annheuser-Busch on the other hand? They could use some good press. A lot of it.

Together the two sides of this partnership will host a season kickoff party according to their joint statment. Additionally they will be “honoring the veteran and first-responder community.”

“Our history with the Washington franchise runs deep, and these fans are some of the most loyal and passionate fans in the nation,” Anheuser-Busch VP of Partnerships Matt Davis said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring more easy enjoyment to fans throughout the year.”

Who knows? Maybe their partnership will actually work instead of going over like a mix of bleach and ammonia the way we all expect.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle