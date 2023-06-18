Anheuser-Busch Gives Bud Light Distributors Financial Support Amid Brand Collapse

Videos by OutKick

Anheuser-Busch is opening up its wallet to help Bud Light distributors as the brand falls apart.

The once-popular light beer brand has been getting destroyed ever since an idiotic March Madness promo collaboration with Dylan Mulvaney.

Sales are down, A-B’s stock price is getting crushed and CEO Brendan Whitworth is planning a tour across America to save the brand.

Now, Anheuser-Busch is also writing checks to Bud Light distributors losing business, according to Beer Business Daily (via CNN).

Anheuser-Busch steps in with financial support for distributors.

Some distributors will be paid $.20 to $.50 per case depending on how bad sales have fallen, according to the report. Anheuser-Busch will also pick up the tab for any fuel and freight surcharges.

The decision from A-B comes as Bud Light sales are down roughly 25% year over year, and the beer is no longer the top beer in America.

The number one spot is now held by Modelo. Imagine telling someone three months ago Bud Light would come crashing down and fall from the top spot in embarrassing and humiliating fashion.

Nobody would have believed you. Yet, that’s exactly what happened. The Dylan Mulvaney disaster is an all-time great example of why going woke is never a good idea.

Bud Light continues to get crushed after teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. There is no end in sight. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Can Bud Light ever recover?

The bad news for A-B and BL is that there’s no end in sight. The backlash has been unrelenting for more than two and a half months.

Generally speaking, outrage and backlash last a couple days at most and then everyone moves on. Not this time.

People have had enough of woke nonsense. Bud Light pushed things way too far by teaming up with Dylan Mulvaney. Now, the company and A-B are feeling the pain.

You know things are really bad when a powerhouse alcohol company has to start writing checks because the bleeding just won’t stop.

Will Bud Light ever recover? (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Will the light beer company pull out of its nosedive? At this point, it appears the answer to that question is no. Play stupid games, win stupid prizes. Bud Light spent decades building an all-American brand and destroyed it with one Instagram post. The company is now nothing more than a cautionary tale of what happens when wokeness takes over.