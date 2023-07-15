Former Anheuser-Busch Executive ‘Shocked’ By Financial Hit From Dylan Mulvaney Disaster

Videos by OutKick

Former president of operations for Anheuser-Busch Anson Frericks is absolutely stunned by the company’s Bud Light disaster.

The once-popular light beer brand used to be the best-selling in America. However, that spot now belongs to Modelo after BL decided to go woke and team up with Dylan Mulvaney.

Sales have fallen off, A-B’s stock price is down nearly 12.8% since the Mulvaney promo was posted and there’s no end in sight.

Frericks, who used to be one of the highest ranking people in all of Anheuser-Busch, can’t believe the situation his former company is now in.

Former Anheuser-Busch official Anson Frericks crushes the company over Bud Light disaster. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

“I’m shocked about the financial hit [Anheuser-Busch] has taken. I think I’m even more shocked, though, about the lack of clear response that the current CEO has delivered during this crisis,” Frericks said during an appearance this week on Fox Business.

Frericks took aim at the multiple opportunities Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth has had to right the ship, but just fails to do so time and time again.

You can watch his full comments below.

Watch the latest video at foxbusiness.com

A-B and BL remain in major trouble since going woke with Mulvaney ad.

It’s truly amazing how bad Anheuser-Busch and Bud Light have bungled this situation. A quick apology in April likely ends all this nonsense.

Instead, the companies have attempted to just ignore the situation. It’s not working. Bud Light can’t tweet without getting ruthlessly roasted and Anheuser-Busch has lost billions in market cap.

Now, critics are so dug in that an apology likely wouldn’t achieve anything. Furthermore, the pro-transgender community is also hammering BL after Dylan Mulvaney ripped the company for its apparent lack of support.

Former president of operations for Anheuser-Busch Anson Frericks is absolutely stunned by the company’s Bud Light disaster. (Photo by Natalie Behring/Getty Images)

Anheuser-Busch CEO Brendan Whitworth isn’t helping Bud Light.

There’s simply no winning now, and everyone knows it. Whitworth has also not made the situation better. When asked about the Mulvaney disaster on “CBS Mornings,” he stumbled and fumbled his way around instead of just admitting going woke was an atrocious idea.

When asked if he’d do it again, Whitworth rambled on about a “big social conversation taking place right now” instead of just saying no.

In response to recent controversy, @AnheuserBusch CEO Brendan Whitworth tells CBS Mornings that his company will continue to support the LGBTQ community.



He did not directly answer the questions of whether the promotional campaign with a transgender influencer was a mistake. pic.twitter.com/19PXJQkoem — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) June 28, 2023

You’re bound to win stupid prizes if you play stupid games. Bud Light apparently didn’t know that and is finding out in the worst of ways. Where will the carnage go from here? Who knows, but Frericks’ assessment about being “shocked” is pretty on-point.