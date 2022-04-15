Angry Parents Flooding Disney Phone Lines Over Support for Sexualizing Kids

A Disney insider says that angry parents are flooding the phone lines over the company’s response to the Florida education law.

“[The insider] is telling me Disney is tracking all of the calls complaining about their support for sexualizing kids in kindergarten,” Dan Bongino said on his podcast. “The woman told me that the calls are overwhelming.”

Disney strongly opposes the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law that prohibits teachers from discussing sexual orientation and gender identity with children in third grade and younger.

Obviously, that doesn’t sit well with most parents. The recent results from a Trafalgar survey on Disney were consistent with Bongino’s report.

“Nearly 70 percent of respondents, including about half of Democrats and 73 percent of independents, said they were ‘less likely’” to do business with Disney,” the Daily Wire writes citing a new Trafalgar survey. “

“Additionally, 78% of Republicans, 72% of independents, and 59% of Democrats said comments by Disney staff regarding their “not-at-all-secret gay agenda” have made them “more likely to look for alternative sources of family-friendly entertainment.”

Disney miscalculated, it’s not winning on this topic. In addition to losing goodwill with paying parents, Disney shares are down about 26% in the last year.

Parents, of all political beliefs, do not privately support the sexual indoctrination of young children like Disney does.

We empathize privately because social media suggests most everyone agrees with Disney, that the Florida law is anti-LGTBQ. However, that’s misleading. People are just afraid to speak out online or in a public setting.

Fox & Friends Rachel Campos-Duffy recently discussed with OutKick that while most Americans support Ron DeSantis’ stance on transgender issues, they are afraid to say so:

“Look at DeSantis. He took a stance that I would guess 70 to 80% of Americans agree on, which is that men should not be able to compete against women. Lia Thomas standing up on that stage next to a girl was such a visible example of this. He looked like a giant. He was ginormous. He’s, like, a foot taller than these women. It was so obvious that even the best girl could never beat this guy.

“Most of America, I’d say 80%, think that this is unfair, that it hurts girls. That includes Democratic women, Bobby. But because there’s so much sensitivity about how it hurts transgenders, people won’t take a public stance and say this. They are self-censoring instead. So they look for someone like DeSantis, who’s not afraid, to speak out for them.”

When it comes to transgender issues, the silent is again in the majority.

Ultimately, no matter your politics, predatorial and creepy behavior is a losing proposition. Especially for a company like Disney that relies on parents to pay for content.