Angels Taylor Ward Hit In The Face By Pitch, Carted Off Field

There was a scary moment between the Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Angels when a pitch drilled outfielder Taylor Ward in the face.

In the top of the 5th inning, Ward stepped to the plate with the bases loaded against Toronto righty Alek Manoah. Manoah wound up and winged a 92mph sinker with an 0-2 count, only it went high and inside and hit Ward.

Scary moment as Taylor Ward takes an Alek Manoah pitch up high. pic.twitter.com/4BJZ77GCgA — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 29, 2023

Fortunately, medical personnel got to Ward soon, but that’s nasty.

It wasn’t exactly pleasant for Manoah either. You could see him with his arms on top of his head after the pitch.

After a few minutes, a cart was brought out onto the field and Ward was helped to his feet. He seemed to be able to walk under his own power. He was taken off the field with a towel still clutched to his face.

The Associated Press reported that Ward’s eye had been swollen shut.

Wishing Taylor Ward all the best. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TPAf8UTLY7 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) July 29, 2023

After the game — which the Blue Jays won 6-1 — Manoah talked about how he was feeling in the moment,

“That’s probably the worst feeling ever,” Manoah said after the game. “Definitely want to pray for him and his family. That’s the last thing you want to do, no matter the situation, no matter the team, no matter anything. I feel really bad about it. I’ll definitely be looking to see how he’s doing.”

Los Angeles Manager Phil Nevin said he planned on visiting the 29-year-old after the game. He also said Ward would undergo further testing.

Taylor Ward was taken to the hospital to undergo further testing, Nevin said — Rhett Bollinger (@RhettBollinger) July 29, 2023

