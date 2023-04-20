Angels Manager Phil Nevin Somehow Tossed From Game TWICE

Videos by OutKick

Anything that can go wrong at a Los Angeles Angels game will go wrong. Call it “Moreno’s Law.”

Wednesday’s game against the Angels and New York Yankees took a wild turn when Halos manager Phil Nevin was tossed from the contest, not just once, but in an incredibly rare double ejection.

All it took for Nevin to leave was a single ejection; still, two umps tossed the manager as he complained about a checked swing on Angels star Mike Trout.

Angels, Nevin Go Through Hell In The Bronx

Trout initially thought Clay Holmes’ pitch would be called a ball until first base umpire Will Little’s ruling said Trout chased it. On a full count and two runners on base, Trout was disappointed by the call.

Nevin escalated matters by barking at Little, prompting his first ejection. The Angels manager kept going off at the call, convincing home plate umpire Lance Barksdale to also throw Nevin out of the game. The possessed manager told Barksdale that he had already been tossed.

“Just to let you know,” Nevin told the ump.

WATCH:

Phil Nevin is PISSED that Mike Trout was called out



A manager that sticks up for his men >>>> pic.twitter.com/JCXwLBzoQN — Barstool Baseball (@StoolBaseball) April 20, 2023

Wednesday’s game went into extra innings, and the Yanks came out victorious (which was safe to assume).

Ahead of Thursday’s series finale against the Yanks, Nevin joked about his first time getting tossed from a game twice.

“That’s a first,” Nevin told reporters.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 19: Manager Phil Nevin #88 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts toward umpire Will Little #93 during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 19, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 19: Manager Phil Nevin #88 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts toward umpire Lance Barksdale #23 during the ninth inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on April 19, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)