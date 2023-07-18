Angels Closer Carlos Estevez Chats With Charlie Sheen … Whose Real Name is Carlos Estevez

Videos by OutKick
The ultimate team-up in LA baseball is finally here.
Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estevez got to speak with Carlos (Irwin) Estevez, better known as Charlie Sheen, the Hollywood actor and winning bad boy.
On Monday, hours ahead of the Angels’ homestand against the New York Yankees, Halos reporter Erica Weston tweeted a photo of Estevez, allegedly on the phone with Sheen.
The whimsical team-up has long been a fantasy in Anaheim.
The neighboring media’s attention to Estevez could only mean the made-for-TV moment was real.
Estevez (the baseball guy) previously spoke to the Los Angeles Times and spoke on having to clear up any confusion from the shared name.
“When I started a Twitter account, I had to put in parentheses, ‘Not Charlie Sheen,’ ” Estevez told the outlet.
Carlos Estevez, Charlie Sheen Share Cool Team-Up
The “Major League” star (Sheen), on the other hand, found it charming that he shared a name with an MLB closer.
“Wait a second, this guy, we have the same name. He’s a guy in the back of the ‘pen, a closer,” Sheen said upon discovering Estevez in the mid-2010s.
“This guy is pretty good. I think he’s gonna make it to the big leagues.”
Wait, There’s More…
The Hollywood twist to this story: the All-Star pitcher previously met Sheen in person.
The Times noted that Sheen had his people reach out to the Dominican Republic-born Estevez in 2016 when he pitched for the Colorado Rockies.
“[Eric Young, Sr.] handed me the phone and Tony said, ‘Charlie Sheen wants to meet you.’” Estévez told the outlet. “I was like, what? Just because we have the same name? He said, ‘Exactly.’”
After an away game at Dodger Stadium, Estevez visited Sheen at his home in Malibu.
Sheen greeted the young pitcher: “I’m Carlos Estevez.”
He replied, “I’m Carlos Estevez.”
