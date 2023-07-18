Angels Closer Carlos Estevez Chats With Charlie Sheen … Whose Real Name is Carlos Estevez

Videos by OutKick

The ultimate team-up in LA baseball is finally here.

Los Angeles Angels closer Carlos Estevez got to speak with Carlos (Irwin) Estevez, better known as Charlie Sheen, the Hollywood actor and winning bad boy.

Los Angeles Angels pitcher Carlos Estevez (53) walks off the mound in the 8th inning against the Houston Astros. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

On Monday, hours ahead of the Angels’ homestand against the New York Yankees, Halos reporter Erica Weston tweeted a photo of Estevez, allegedly on the phone with Sheen.

The whimsical team-up has long been a fantasy in Anaheim.

The neighboring media’s attention to Estevez could only mean the made-for-TV moment was real.

Carlos Estévez on the phone with….Carlos Estévez (Charlie Sheen). pic.twitter.com/OIbomBkgv6 — Erica Weston (@EricaLWeston) July 17, 2023

Estevez (the baseball guy) previously spoke to the Los Angeles Times and spoke on having to clear up any confusion from the shared name.

“When I started a Twitter account, I had to put in parentheses, ‘Not Charlie Sheen,’ ” Estevez told the outlet.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – AUGUST 18: Charlie Sheen attends Project Angel Food’s 2018 Angel Awards on August 18, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel Food)

Carlos Estevez, Charlie Sheen Share Cool Team-Up

The “Major League” star (Sheen), on the other hand, found it charming that he shared a name with an MLB closer.

“Wait a second, this guy, we have the same name. He’s a guy in the back of the ‘pen, a closer,” Sheen said upon discovering Estevez in the mid-2010s.

“This guy is pretty good. I think he’s gonna make it to the big leagues.”

Wait, There’s More…

The Hollywood twist to this story: the All-Star pitcher previously met Sheen in person.

The Times noted that Sheen had his people reach out to the Dominican Republic-born Estevez in 2016 when he pitched for the Colorado Rockies.

“[Eric Young, Sr.] handed me the phone and Tony said, ‘Charlie Sheen wants to meet you.’” Estévez told the outlet. “I was like, what? Just because we have the same name? He said, ‘Exactly.’”

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 04: Charlie Sheen speaks with Richard Wilkins during ‘An Evening With Charlie Sheen’ at the International Convention Centre on November 4, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

After an away game at Dodger Stadium, Estevez visited Sheen at his home in Malibu.

Sheen greeted the young pitcher: “I’m Carlos Estevez.”

He replied, “I’m Carlos Estevez.”