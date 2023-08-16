Angel Reese Goes Viral In New Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Video

Videos by OutKick

Angel Reese continues to be all over the internet, and that includes new content from Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The LSU basketball star has been on an absolute tear recently after winning a national title in April. She went from being a player nobody really knew existed to being a major name in the sports world.

That’s what happens when you win a national title, set the news cycle by taunting Caitlin Clark, threaten to boycott the White House and then star in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

There’s little doubt 2023 has been the year of Angel Reese.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shares new Angel Reese video. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

SI Swimsuit drops new Angel Reese content.

Well, the content isn’t slowing down. Fresh off going viral on TikTok for bikini content in Jamaica, Reese is once again all over the internet thanks to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

The publication shared a new behind the scenes look from her 2023 shoot. The LSU star seems very focused on her national title because she shouldn’t stop pointing like she was wearing a ring.

Some people just can’t move past recent accomplishments!

Reese has turned into a legit star.

Again, Angel Reese went from being a college basketball player only really known among hardcore fans to being an internet sensation over the past several months.

Nobody benefited more from the 2023 women’s tournament than Angel Reese. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark was already well known. People have been following her for years.

Hardcore fans knew of Reese at LSU, but casual fans did not. However, her ability to spin up attention rivals that of any major Instagram star out there, but for different reasons.

Reese finds a spotlight on herself for stirring up drama. She even appeared in one of the most vulgar rap videos you’ll ever see.

Angel Reese has become a major star. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

However, as we all know, there’s no such thing as bad attention. Reese keeps proving that fact time and time again. She teamed up with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, and the attention speaks for itself. Gone are the days of only the most dedicated fans knowing Angel Reese’s name. She’s officially a legit star.