Angel Reese Praises Caitlyn Clark, Wants To Be Her Teammate

The rivalry between LSU’s Angel Reese and Iowa’s Caitlyn Clark that began in the championship game of the women’s March Madness tournament earlier this year seems to have smoothed over, thanks in large part to Reese.

The Tigers’ forward spoke with the media earlier today, and one of the topics of discussion was her relationship with Clark. Instead of stoking the fire and furthering the tensions between her and her opponent, Reese praised Clark for her character and said she has a high opinion of the Hawkeye sharpshooter.

“I love Caitlin… One day, hopefully, we could even be teammates,” Reese said.

Angel Reese and Caitlyn Clark’s Relationship Wasn’t Always Friendly

This is significant given the narrative that surrounded these two earlier this year. During the waning minutes of the game with LSU comfortably ahead, Reese did the “you can’t see me” celebration in Clark’s direction while both were lined up for a free throw.

Angel Reese (with the ball) had a double-double in the tile game, but she’ll be most remembered for celebrating at Caitlyn Clark’s (far right) expense. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The first instance was perfectly fine. Clark had been doing that same gesture towards multiple opponents during the tournament, and when Reese got a chance to give Clark a taste of her own medicine, she took it.

And she should have.

But what bothered fans with Reese’s actions was her second – and more prolonged – taunt in Clarks direction. During a timeout shortly thereafter, Reese walked towards Clark and for several seconds did the same gesture. She also pointed at her finger, indicating she was about to get a championship ring.

When asked why she celebrated in Clark’s vicinity for as long as she did, Reese responded by saying she thought it was racist that she was getting criticized for her celebration when Clark didn’t.

“When other people do it, y’all don’t say nothing,” Reese said. “This is for the girls that look like me.”

Jay Williams added fuel to this fire by saying the people who criticized Reese but (supposedly) not Clark were racist.

“When Catlyn Clark does it, she has swag, she’s a competitor” Williams said. “When Angel Reese does it…These are the same things that motivate you people in sports..we applaud it in other directions but now we want to apply race towards it.”

Angel Reese Seems To Have Moved On From Racism Narrative

Like I said above, people were upset that she celebrated for so long, not that she celebrated in the first place. Fans and sports reporters debated if Reese’s actions were in poor taste or acceptable, but not because she was black.

That’s why it’s huge that Reese has come full circle and changed the tune of the narrative surrounding her and Clark. When the reporter asked the question, she could have easily cashed in on the racism narrative again. Instead, she did the classy thing and gave Clark respect. And with both girls bound for the WNBA, there’s a chance she might get her wish.

Well done, Angel Reese. You’ve set a good example of sportsmanship.