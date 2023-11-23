Angel Reese Taunts Critics Amid Mysterious Suspension

Videos by OutKick

Nobody at LSU will say why Angel Reese isn’t playing, but the basketball star seems eager to stir up drama online.

The Tigers star has missed games for Kim Mulkey’s team, and nobody has clarified why she’s away from the team. That’s led to rumors soaring, including speculation her grades are awful. Poor academics stems from the mother of a different player openly making the claim.

Instead of putting an end to the speculation, Mulkey and Reese seem fine letting people run wild with theories. Either of them could come forward and put an end to the situation. Neither has chosen to. It’s very bizarre.

Now, Reese appears to be taking a shot at her haters.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – NOVEMBER 06: Angel Reese #10 of the LSU Lady Tigers waits for a free throw attempt in the first half of a game against the Colorado Buffaloes during the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Series at T-Mobile Arena on November 06, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Buffaloes defeated the Lady Tigers 92-78. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Angel Reese channels Deion Sanders.

It’s unclear if Reese is with the team for the trip to the Cayman Islands, but what is known is that she was active on TikTok Wednesday night.

The LSU star posted a video that appeared to taunt her critics with Deion Sanders’ quote, “Look at me. What about me would make you think that I care about your opinion of me? Your opinion of me is not the opinion that I have of myself. You ain’t make me, so you can’t break me.”

The video has gone viral since. Somehow, Reese can’t explain why Mulkey isn’t allowing her to play, but has plenty of time to jab her critics online while turning the comments off. Why are the comments off, Angel? Make it make sense. Give it a watch below and send me your reaction to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

This isn’t the first time Reese has popped off on TikTok since her unexplained suspension/absence from the team.

She previously claimed she carries “the weight of the world on” her “shoulders” like she’s a B-2 pilot tasked with carrying out a nuclear strike.

Fact check: Incorrect. Angel Reese plays a sport. Perspective. Perspective is very important.

Angel Reese claims she carries “the weight of the world” on her “shoulders.” (Credit: TikTok/Angel Reese)

It is truly amazing how badly LSU, Mulkey and Reese have botched this situation. Anyone from the program – most notably Reese or Mulkey – could put an end to the chatter right now. Instead, Mulkey is combative with the media and Reese is taking not-so-subtle shots on social media. It’s a disappointing display of maturity and professionalism from everyone involved. If I was Reese, I’d keep my head down, get off social media and do whatever had to be done to get back on the court. She seems to think social media is great during this absence. Let me know your thoughts on Angel Reese at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.