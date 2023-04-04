Videos by OutKick

Jordan Hawkins and Angel Reese were born just seven days apart, grew up less than an hour from each other, and share the best title in college sports — national champion. Reese and LSU wrapped up its two-loss season with a win over Iowa on Sunday, Hawkins and UConn wrapped up their dominant postseason run with another blowout win over San Diego State on Monday.

Baltimore was well represented in both games. As was their family.

Reese and Hawkins are cousins. They are both from the DMV and the former used to cook the latter on the blacktop as kids.

Jordan Hawkins and Angel Reese are cousins who grew up together, and now both will be repping the DMV in the Final Four

Hawkins doesn’t think that would be the case today. He dropped 16 points and pulled down four rebounds to help propel the Huskies to their first national title under head coach Dan Hurley, just 24(ish) hours after Reese had 15 points, five assists and 10 rebounds and helped lead the Bayou Bengals to their first national title, ever.

Cousins ➡️ Champions 🏆

Jordan Hawkins and Angel Reese did it for the DMV 🙌

As for who would win in a game of one-on-one, though, Hawkins thinks that he has her beat.

Probably me, now. I would probably win. But there was a time I would probably lose to her. — Jordan Hawkins

That doesn’t matter. They’re both atop their respective sports.

Angel Reese & Jordan Hawkins are both national champions. They're both from the DMV.

"It's absolutely amazing showing that kids that were our age at the time, we were dreaming about the same thing"

Although Jordan Hawkins and Angel Reese have to finish out their spring semesters, they’re going to have the block jumping when they both get home over the summer.

The family reunion is going to be crazy. That’s all I know. — Jordan Hawkins

Reese, who was unapologetic about her late and postgame antics, has created quite the conversation across the sports world and beyond over the last 48 hours. Hawkins doesn’t care what anyone has to say. Let them talk!

We’re national champions. They’re not. So, at the end of the day, they can say whatever they want. — Jordan Hawkins

Regardless of what the outside noise might be saying, Hawkins couldn’t be more proud of himself and his cousin. They did what they set out to do and nobody’s going to take that away from them.

UConn's Jordan Hawkins on how special it is for him and cousin LSU's Angel Reese to both win a National Championship a day apart and what it means to bring a Natty back to UConn after 9 years

Two national champions, born six days apart, from the same family. What a time to be from Baltimore!