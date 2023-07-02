Videos by OutKick

Angel Reese’s first game as a member of Team USA could not have gone much better. She might have wanted just one more rebound to pad her stat line, but it wasn’t necessary for the Americans to get the job done in dominant fashion.

Reese, a rising senior at LSU, is coming off of a national championship during her first year with the Tigers after transferring from Maryland. The 21-year-old has quickly become a household name because of her on-court performance and because of her animated personality.

She is one of the highest-earning athletes in the NIL space, both male and female. Her ‘Bayou Barbie’ brand only continues to skyrocket.

Meanwhile, as Reese gains attention off of the court, basketball comes first.

Angel Reese and Team USA got out to a great start!

USA Basketball is currently competing at the 2023 FIBA Women’s AmeriCup in León, Mexico until July 9th. Reese is on the roster alongside Janiah Barker, Lauren Betts, Chance Gray, Abbey Hsu, Rickea Jackson, Raven Johnson, Deja Kelly, Rayah Marshall, Charisma Osborne, Laila Phelia, and Jewel Spear.

The United States played its first game of the tournament on Saturday. Venezuela never stood a chance.

Team USA held the Venezuelans to just five points in the first quarter and jumped out to a 15-point lead that it would never give back. The Americans were ahead 50-16 at halftime. They went on to win 80-54.

Everybody ate in the win. Phelia was dropping triples in the face of the Venezuelan defender.

Betts was not letting the opponents get to the rim.

The reigning AmeriCup champions began their title defense with a statement.

Jackson had 11 points and five boards. Barker had 10 and 4. Marshall dominated the paint with seven points and 14 rebounds.

It was Reese who led the stat sheet and also had the best play of the day off of the fast break. Jackson dropped a dime into Reese, who finished the tough bucket in style.

Reese finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. One board short of a double-double in her debut!

Team USA will next play Argentina on Sunday, Brazil on Tuesday and Cuba on Wednesday to round-out Pool Play. From there, after a rest day, the quarterfinals will begin on Friday.