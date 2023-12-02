LSU’s Angel Reese Plays The Victim In Request For Apology In Cryptic Instagram Post

Videos by OutKick

LSU superstar diva Angel Reese took her mental timeout recently to be a better teammate and adjust her attitude. But it’s not like she’s not going to be Angel Reese.

She’s still Angel, and will remain Angel Reese.

It is not clear if Reese has received any apologies from anyone criticizing her during her brief suspension from the team by coach Kim Mulkey over the last two weeks. There may be some out there on social media. But whether there are or not, or if she has been apologized to in person, doesn’t matter at the moment.

Because just in case someone apologizes to her for mistakenly saying she was suspended for academic reasons or for something else inaccurately, Reese relayed a preemptive apology response via Instagram on Friday.

“Just make sure that apology is as loud as the disrespect,” she posted.

Reese is playing the victim here as she has in the past, but she has a point. She does deserve an apology from Kia Brooks, who is the mother of Reese’s LSU teammate Flau’Jae Johnson.

“You definitely know about grammar errors when your daughter got a 2.0-or-less grade point average,” Brooks said on Instagram two weeks ago to Reese’s mother, Angel Webb Reese. “Stop being petty, fake and hateful, and take responsibility for you and your daughter’s actions.”

For those scoring at home, Reese’s mother had previously said on Instagram that Brooks’ daughter used bad grammar on social media. Wow, maybe, some other people needed a timeout in addition to Reese.

The crux of Mulkey’s suspension of Reese was locker room issues (team chemistry), Mulkey said in general recently.

And Reese elaborated on that during a press conference after her first game back on Thursday against Virginia Tech from a four-game suspension. She had been benched for the second half of LSU’s game against Kent State on Nov. 14 just before the suspension for an “attitude adjustment” and to “get her head on straight,” according to OutKick sources.

“Taking time to yourself is really important,” Reese said after the win over Virginia Tech. “I feel that was something that was really important and resetting and refocusing within the team. My mental health is the most important thing before anything, and I’m going to make sure I’m OK before anything, because I don’t want to cause anything, harm, or any cancer within the locker room. So being able to take a reset to myself, like I said, before, I am human. I’m not just an athlete, and that’s OK to do. Pros do it all the time.”

Reese made it sound like it was a self-suspension, but it wasn’t. She also didn’t bench herself for the second half against Kent State before the suspension. But that’s Angel. She’s going to have her say. And Reese admirably made some concessions in the above comments. It is not easy for one to admit one needed a mental health tune-up. Many are too proud or arrogant. So, good for Reese. That’s more significant than what she said on Instagram.

Angel Reese Has Already Improved As A Teammate

But if anyone out there wants to apologize to her for something you may have said about her during her suspension, be ready.

The crux of the suspension, though, was about Reese becoming a better teammate. She was not early this season. And she sounded like she was well on her way to that on Thursday.

“I’m moving forward, and I’m going to take this team,” Reese said, but quickly corrected herself from a comment that started out sounding like she was the queen of the team. Then she said, “And HELP take this team, as far as I can.”

Nice move, Angel.

But, hey, Angel will still be Angel on social media and everywhere else.

Don’t misinterpret Angel’s Instagram comment. She will learn from this two-week drama, probably more than will her head coach.