Former Major Champ Angel Cabrera Reinstated To PGA Tour After Spending 30 Months In Prison

Two-time major champion Angel Cabrera was released from prison in August and can now officially make a run at a return to the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions after having his suspension lifted.

Cabrera spent 30 months in prison in both Brazil and his home country of Argentina after originally being sentenced to three years and 10 months over domestic violence cases involving two of his former girlfriends. The 54-year-old was arrested on an Interpol warrant in January 2021.

According to a letter obtained by Golf Digest, the PGA Tour stated that Cabrera’s suspension has been “lifted effective immediately” meaning he could tee it up in PGA Tour-sanctioned events beginning in 2024.

Cabrera last played in a PGA Tour event during the 2018-19 season, but after turning 50 has played in 11 PGA Tour Champions events since 2019 having made nine of nine cuts during the 2020 campaign before being arrested shortly thereafter.

Angel Cabrera has the green light to return to the PGA Tour after his prison stint. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

He has made it abundantly clear that returning to professional golf is very much on his agenda recently saying he was thinking about a comeback throughout his stint in prison.

“I thought about making a comeback the entire time I was in prison,” he said. “My goal is to prepare and play on the Champions Tour.

“When I’m out there competing, that’s when I’ll truly know if I can handle it physically at that level. Mentally, I’m already there. Golf is everything to me. It’s my life. I have to continue.”

As the 2008 Masters champion, Cabrera has a lifetime invitation to play in the year’s first major championship although it is unclear if Augusta National will honor that invitation. There could potentially be visa issues involving his travel to the United States to compete.

While there are still questions surrounding his future, Cabrera is very much dreaming of playing in the Masters again.

“It’s my dream to return to that prestigious place and walk the course that gave me so much joy and satisfaction,” he told Golf Digest. “It would be a great privilege to return and to attend the Champions Dinner with so many of the golf world’s greatest players.”

