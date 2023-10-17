Andy Reid Commends ‘Veteran’ Patrick Mahomes For Leading Young Chiefs WRs | The Five Spot With Donovan McNabb

Videos by OutKick

All the buzz around the defending Super Bowl champs focuses on the offense’s lack of elite skill players.

Despite the championship, Kansas City toils with equipping Mahomes with the proper pass-catchers, outside of Travis Kelce.

With every incredible Tyreek Hill catch, Kansas City fans mourn what could have been a historic offensive attack between Mahomes and Hill.

Still, Mahomes is working with what he’s got. And applauding Mahomes for his “veteran” presence among the young wideouts is Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid.

Andy Reid Discusses Patrick Mahomes’ Evolved Sense of Maturity With Donovan McNabb

Donovan McNabb had an in-depth discussion with Andy Reid on the latest installment of OutKick’s The Five Spot with Donovan McNabb.

The two-time Super Bowl-winning coach shared that Mahomes is taking his young wideouts under his wing. It wasn’t long ago that Mahomes was the new guy in town. Now, he’s assumed his role as a mentor.

KANSAS CITY, MO – NOVEMBER 11: Patrick Mahomes #15, quarterback with the Kansas City Chiefs, walked off the field with Andy Reid, head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, after the 26-14 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Arrowhead Stadium on November 11, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

“What has been different this season with your quarterback Patrick Mahomes, knowing he’s he’s now labeled as a veteran?” Donovan McNabb asked his former coach.

Reid responded,

“Mahomes is a veteran. It’s his sixth year starting here, and you can tell he’s got a bunch of young receivers working with those guys; he’s really taking them under his wing and that’s new for him. That’s a new experience for him. And I like the way he’s handling it.

“He spends time during practice during special teams with the guys who aren’t on that particular special team; he’ll go over with them and work on things. And he talks to them constantly. So that’s probably the biggest thing I’d tell you.”

