Andy Reid Comes To The Defense Of Eric Bieniemy After LeSean McCoy’s Criticism

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid has come to the defense of his offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy, amid criticism from former Kansas City running back LeSean McCoy.

The six-time Pro Bowler appeared on I AM ATHLETE TONIGHT recently and said the reason why Bieniemy hasn’t gotten a head coaching opportunity is due to his coaching style, rather than the color of his skin.

“There’s a reason why every year they keep hyping him up to get a head coaching job or an offensive coordinator job somewhere else, and he don’t get one,” McCoy said. “He talks to players a certain way, and some players would take it. I wouldn’t take it. There’s some questions I’m gonna ask. Everyone’s accountable. It’s not because he’s a Black coach [that he’s not getting hired]. That’s not the reason.”

Reid has since responded via CBS Sports and expressed his support for Bieniemy.

“Sometimes it’s hard on a veteran player,” Reid said. “Maybe their performance level isn’t what it used to be, and it’s hard to take sometimes. But [Bieniemy is] going to push you to try to maximize what you’ve got. That’s one of his strengths… He’ll come in and shoot you straight. Sometimes you want to hear it. Sometimes you don’t.”

McCoy went on to say that the reason he didn’t have as much an impact in 2019 with the Chiefs was because of his differences with Bieniemy. McCoy rushed for 465 yards during the regular season, but received just one snap during Kansas City’s Super Bowl run.

“I’m a big LeSean fan,” Reid said. “In my eyes, he’s a future Hall of Fame running back. If you look at it statistically, he’s tremendous. But he wasn’t the youngest pup in the kennel here. He was on the back side and sometimes that’s hard to take.”

