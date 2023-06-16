Andy Reid Says Wedding Ring Is His True Super Bowl Ring

Videos by OutKick

Andy Reid earned some serious brownie points with his wife when explaining why he doesn’t wear a Super Bowl ring.

The Chiefs celebrated a ring ceremony for the team Thursday after winning a second ring under Reid’s leadership, but he didn’t wear either of his two rings.

Why not? His answer was simple. His wedding ring for his wife Tammy is his the only ring that he’s interested in having on his fingers.

Andy Reid didn't wear his Super Bowl rings tonight .. but gave the perfect answer as to why. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/JDXw4EammW — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) June 16, 2023

Andy Reid knows how to play the room.

Well, I think it’s safe to say Andy Reid knows how to play to his wife. You could tell from that sly little smile on his face he knew exactly what he was doing.

He cracked a smile, flashed his wedding ring and then nodded his head. He successfully played the media like an absolute fiddle.

At the end of the day, Andy has to go home to his wife Tammy every single night. Having some Super Bowl rings is epic.

Andy Reid says his wedding ring is his true Super Bowl ring. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Those are accomplishments that can’t ever be taken away from you. You know what else is great? Having a wife who is very happy with whatever it is you’re up to.

Letting the world know your wedding ring is more important than two – not just one – Super Bowl rings is a pretty legit move.

Next time Andy Reid is in trouble at home, he can simply remind his wife how he chose to wear his wedding ring over his Super Bowl rings. There’s no comeback to that.

Andy Reid makes his priorities clear with ring selection. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Props to Andy Reid for continuing to prove he got that “dawg” in him in the best way possible.