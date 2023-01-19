Irate Andy Murray Cusses At Chair Umpire After Being Denied Bathroom Break At 3am During Nearly Six-Hour Match

At 35 years of age, with a metal hip, Andy Murray put on an incredible display in the longest match of his career at the Australian Open. He battled back from a two-set deficit to beat home favorite Thanasi Kokkinakis in a five-hour-and-45-minute match that lasted past 4:00 a.m. in Melbourne.

While the match itself was epic, so too was Murray’s tirade in between the fourth and fifth sets.

Over the course of nearly six hours, Murray had to use the bathroom. Not once, but twice.

The second time came after winning the fourth set. The problem was that he had already used all of his bathroom allocations. He was not allowed to leave the court.

Murray was irate, understandably so, and proceeded to chew out the chair umpire. It wasn’t the chair umpire’s fault, as she was just adhering to and enforcing the rules, but she took the brunt of the tirade.

It’s a joke. It is a joke and you know it as well. It’s disrespectful. It’s disrespectful to you, it’s disrespectful to the ball children, it’s disrespectful to the players. And we’re not allowed to go to the toilet. Ridiculous. — Andy Murray after being denied a bathroom break

The umpire even nodded along in agreement with Murray.

"It's a 𝐣𝐨𝐤𝐞… It's 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐟𝐮𝐥!" 😡



Andy Murray is furious for not being allowed a bathroom break at the end of the fourth set during his late-night encounter against Thanasi Kokkinakis… #AusOpen | @andy_murray pic.twitter.com/Q56CjltfFA — Eurosport (@eurosport) January 19, 2023

American tennis legend Andy Roddick was amongst those who echoed Murray’s sentiments.

Correct. This is just so dumb https://t.co/dA23OutBYY — andyroddick (@andyroddick) January 19, 2023

Murray’s frustration also stemmed from the fact that he was playing as late as he was. The match began at 10:00 p.m. local time and continued until 4:06 a.m.

Not long after storming back from 2-5 down in the third set at 1:50 a.m., Murray put a serve into the net during the fourth. He proceeded to ask a very fair question, though he was off by about an hour.

Is there a need to play that late? And if they do, can they go to the bathroom?