Andrew Wiggins Jams His Finger In A Car Door, An Injury Emblematic Of The Warriors’ Disjointed Season

Golden State Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins got injured in a rather unlikely way on Thursday morning.

Just hours before his team’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, Wiggins hurt the index finger on his shooting hand. It didn’t get dislocated while he was guarding an opponent, and he wasn’t lifting a crazy amount in the weight room either.

The guard jammed his finger while shutting a car door, and missed Thursday night’s game as a result. That’s about as anticlimactic as it gets.

Andrew Wiggins slammed a car door on his right index finger this morning. Had difficulty shooting this morning. Out tonight. Steve Kerr thinks it’ll be short term. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) December 1, 2023

Fortunately for the Warriors, Wiggins’ absence didn’t prevent them from beating the Clippers 120-114. But the injury is emblematic of a rocky, disjointed, and less-than-ideal start for the once-proud Bay-area team.

Wiggins And The Warriors Are Showing Signs Of Slowing Down

After looking like their dominant selves during a 5-1 start to the season, Golden State lost nine of their next 13 games. Sitting at 9-10, the Warriors are fourth in the Pacific Division and 10th in the Western conference.

Furthermore, the Warriors blew a 24-point lead against the Sacramento Kings earlier this week that cost them a spot in the quarterfinals of the NBA’s first In-Season Tournament. After watching the team crumble, TNT analyst Charles Barkley said this team is past its heyday.

Time may be running out on the Warriors’ core of Draymond Green, Klay Thomspson, and Steph Curry (left to right). (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

“As I told y’all, this team is cooked. Y’all thought I was crazy,” Barkley said. “They got away last year because Steph went crazy in Game 7 [of the playoffs against Sacramento]. Sacramento should have beat them. Steph, he’s gonna start slowing down soon. They’ve got an old team, everybody slows down.”

Indeed, the core of the Warriors’ roster is aging. Stephy Curry is 35, and Klay Thompson and Draymond Green are both 33. Throw in a guy in Wiggins who hurts himself shutting car doors, and this team’s best days are likely in the review mirror.

Barring an incredible turnaround, Golden State will not be competing for a championship for quite some time.