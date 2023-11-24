Andrew Whitworth Suggests Joe Burrow Injury Could Make Bengals Stronger In 2024

Videos by OutKick

When your $55 million a year star quarterback suffers a season ending injury, it’s tough to find a silver lining. But former Cincinnati Bengals star Andrew Whitworth is doing just that.

Joe Burrow tore a ligament in his right wrist last Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens. He’s done for the year, and the Bengals will look to Jake Browning to lead them the rest of the way.

Not ideal, but it’s the hand Cincinnati was dealt. And Whitworth believes the team can make the best of a bad situation.

“I think in some ways it can be really good for your football team because new guys are going to have to step up,” Whitworth told Fox News Digital.

“You’re going to have to have this resolve that Joe’s not there, but we’re going to go play in a certain way that represents the style that he would be leading us through. You’re going to have to have somebody on that offensive side of the football that takes the reins for that.”

And the Bengals certainly hope that somebody is Browning.

Andrew Whitworth Says Real-Life Reps Will Help Jake Browning

Undrafted out of Washington, the 27 year old has appeared in just two NFL games — with no starts. When Burrow left the game last week, Browning went 8-of-14 for 68 yards with a touchdown to Ja’Marr Chase in the loss.

“Obviously Browning got some reps in camp and those kind of things. But real games, real moments, [you say], ‘You know what? Maybe we need this guy to grow and this puts us in a better position next year if we feel like we have a guy that can back Joe up and be that guy for us,'” Whitworth said.

“Either way around, I think what they have to rely on is who they have talent wise. You guys got to lead this locker room.”

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

At 5-5, the Bengals are in last place in the AFC North. They aren’t out of the Playoff picture, but after Burrow’s injury, they’re on the outside looking in. Regardless, Whitworth says the team will be stronger in the long run because they’ll have to learn to compete without their star QB.

“I think regardless of whether you find a way to get into the playoffs or not, next year, since they have most of these guys coming back, I think you have a different resolve and mentality of that team because of going through something like this,” he said.

Browning will get his first NFL start Sunday when Cincinnati hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Follow Amber on X at @TheAmberHarding or email her at Amber.Harding@OutKick.com.