Andrew Luck Returns To Football With Coaching Job

Andrew Luck is back in the world of football, but he’s not slinging passes.

The former Colts QB retired shortly before the start of the 2019 season, and took a huge step back from the public eye. Spotting Andrew Luck is about as rare as a unicorn sighting.

However, he’s back to scratching the football itch….but this time it’s on the sidelines.

Andrew Luck is coaching high school football. (Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Andrew Luck takes high school coaching job.

Luck has taken an assistant role at Palo Alto High School in California, according to The Mercury News. He coaches twice a week, and seems to be focused on quarterbacks and wide receivers.

“It’s great to have someone of that caliber on your staff. The kids love it,” Dave DeGeronimo told The Mercury News.

The former Stanford and NFL star apparently wasted no time before diving right into the playbook. Apparently, he learned the entire thing in a single day.

“The first week he got here, we have our whole playbook and he walks in not knowing any of our plays. The next day he comes, he knew every single play. It was crazy — he knows everything about football,” QB Declan Packer told The Mercury News.

Andrew Luck is coaching high school football at Palo Alto High School in California. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

Luck is back in the football world as a high school coach.

This is simply great to see. Luck left the NFL prior to turning 30, and it felt like one of the league’s great stars was leaving far too soon.

It seemed like he just simply didn’t feel the upsides outweighed the downsides of playing in the NFL, especially for the Colts.

Then Luck did what many for some reason can’t do. He went completely off the grid in terms. Nobody really knew what he was up to, and there were seemingly always whispers about a potential return. That never materialized, but the former NFL gunslinger clearly has a little football left in him.

Andrew Luck retired from the NFL prior to turning 30. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

It’s just not on the field as a player. It’s as a coach helping mold young at Palo Alto High School. The fact it’s right by where he played his college ball at Stanford is probably a nice bonus. Will this lead to bigger opportunities for Luck? Who knows, but for know it’s great to see a generational talent giving back to the game that gave him so much.