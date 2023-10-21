Andretti Still Shooting For 2025 F1 Debut, Despite Massive Opposition From Pretty Much Every Team On The Grid

Videos by OutKick

Michael Andretti is a condifent dude.

Despite the majority of the ten existing Formula 1 teams voicing reservations or straight-up saying they didn’t support an Andretti entry, Michael Andretti says his organization is still targeting a 2025 debut.

Andretti was on hand Friday at the United States Grand Prix, and he addressed some of the pushback his proposed team has been getting.

“I don’t know. It’s a mystery to me in some ways, why they’re pushing back,” he said, per Sky Sports. “They say we’re slicing the pie, but I think the point is, hopefully, we bring in more than we’re taking away, and we really believe that.

“If you look at the fan support on all of the surveys that have been done, we think that we’re going to add to it, not take away.”

Andretti Moving Along Despite “Slicing The Pie Concerns’

That “slicing the pie” issue he mentioned is the issue at the forefront of the other teams’ minds. They’re fearful that adding an 11th team will dilute the revenue pool. Even with an anti-dilution fee — something in the neighborhood of $200 million, though some think it should be higher — they’re still concerned.

Obviously, Andretti disagrees.

Apparently so much so that the Andretti Global bid — which is a partnership with GM’s Cadillac Racing — is already putting in the work.

“At the moment we’re still shooting for 2025,” Andretti said.

“Our car is actually going to be in a wind tunnel next week, so we have a car already built up in 2023 spec.

“We’re flat out, we’re building a team. At the moment it’s 2025, could be 2026, but we’ll see.”

This kind of pre-development work will give them an understanding of how current F1 cars work and ways that they can develop their own car come 2025… or ’26.

If, of course, they’re allowed on the grid. That’s still up in the air and would make this work nothing more than a fun science experiment.

While Andretti still needs F1 approval before joining the grid, the team got a thumbs-up from the FIA earlier this month.

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle