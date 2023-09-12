Andre The Giant’s Bathroom Habits Were Historic, According To His Wrestling Friend

Videos by OutKick

It turns out the legend of Andre the Giant includes toilet behavior that will leave many of you in awe over the prowess of this 7-foot-4, 500-pound-plus mountain of a man.

According to the Daily Star, former wrestler Ken Patera shared a story of how Andre faced the real issue of toilets being too small, so he had to resort to drastic actions that included sitting “on the edge of the bathtub” to “s–t in the tub.”

It gets better.

“If he were in some little motel in Japan, and he couldn’t even get into the bathroom, he’d just s* on some newspaper, or s* on the coffee table,” the 80-year-old Patera recalled on the Hannibal TV podcast.

Ken wasn’t done. In fact, he was just getting warmed up.

“We were in Boston and we were always in the same locker room as the Boston Celtics,” he continued. “André needs to take a s–t, and the size of the stall where the toilet was was real tall because those basketball players, they’re seven feet tall.

“So André would go in there and take a dump, of course plugging the f–king toilet up.”

Things got so bad that Andre tried flushing a dump an estimated, by Ken, 30 times without success.

Hang in there…Ken’s not done dropping some bombshells.

“Anyway, the bathroom was right between the two locker rooms and there were no doors or nothing and it was just wide open. Oh, he stunk that place up so bad,” Ken added.

“And before he took a dump he farted. That f–king fart had to be 40, maybe 50 seconds long. It just rumbled up out of his ass like an outboard motor or something.”

Andre’s farting prowess isn’t the only legendary Wikipedia entry for the wrestling hall of famer. Never forget that Andre is said to have hammered 119 beers on a flight.

The guy was just talented.

It’s no wonder men wanted to be him and women wanted to be with him.