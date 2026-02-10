YouTube TV's New Sports Only Package Is A Terrible Deal For Fans

Remember when they said streaming was supposed to be cheaper than cable?

YouTube announced last year that it plans to launch a series of skinny bundles in 2026, including a sports-only package. The idea is to offer a cheaper option than the standard $82.99 plan by letting viewers pay only for the channels they actually watch.

At the time, we argued the sports package should cost around $45 per month. The logic: the bundle includes only ABC, NBC, Fox, CBS, and ESPN networks. Viewers can already access those same networks live and on demand by subscribing to their individual streaming services for about $60 per month.

Here is how that breaks down:

– ESPN/Fox One bundle: $39.99 per month.

– Peacock: $10.99 per month.

– Paramount+: $8.99 per month.

Those standalone services also offer much more than just sports. The ESPN and Fox One bundle includes live access to Fox News, the most-watched channel on cable. Peacock and Paramount+ both offer large libraries of original scripted shows that are not available on YouTube TV.

Further, YouTube says subscribers will not have access to ESPN Unlimited, where all WWE premium live events air, until the fall, months after WrestleMania 42 this April. Subscribers to the ESPN and Fox One bundle will.

Despite this, Google announced the YouTube TV Sports Plan will cost $64.99 per month.

That means the package costs more than subscribing to the same channels separately, while offering fewer features and less content.

Many YouTube TV subscribers also point out that most sports fans need to add 4K Plus for another $9.99 per month to watch games in high definition and stream on multiple devices at once. That brings the total to roughly $75 per month.

At that price, there is little reason to subscribe unless your smart TV does not support ESPN, Fox One, Peacock, or Paramount+ as downloadable apps.

Eventually, YouTube could try to justify the cost by adding exclusive sports content. This week, YouTube vice president of subscription products Christian Oestlein said the company is interested in carrying more NFL games.

"We really value our partnership with the NFL," Oestlein told Bloomberg. "Everything we’ve done with them so far has been really successful. And so we’re very excited about the idea that we could be doing more with them."

However, even if YouTube lands additional NFL games in the future, it is unlikely those games would air behind YouTube TV's paywall. Last season’s Chiefs vs. Chargers game from Brazil in Week 1 aired on the main YouTube platform for free.

Again, we are struggling to see the value in YouTube's sports package.

The same is true of the other skinny bundles YouTube TV will launch alongside its Sports Plan. YouTube will also offer a Sports + News Plan ($71.99/month), Entertainment Plan ($54.99/month), and News + Entertainment + Family Plan ($69.99/month).

