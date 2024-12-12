YouTube TV Raises Prices Again, And Everyone's Mad About It

Will you or a loved one be affected by YouTube TV's ridiculous bump in pricing?

If so, we've got nothing to do but cancel or complain about it.

I'm not complaining like a typical college socialist is, just saying, it sucks. At least I'm not canceling it, so here we go … (you win this round, Google).

On Thursday, Google announced that YouTube TV's subscription price would jump again, throwing a brick of bad news into what seemed like a beautiful day.

Starting Jan. 13, YouTube TV's price will jump 14 percent, going from $72.99 a month to $82.99.

The company's X account posted: "A message for our members: we have always worked to offer the content you love, with features to enjoy the best of live TV. To keep up with rising content costs, we’re updating our monthly price to $82.99/mo. …"

The glorious, truth-telling Community Notes on X criticized YouTube TV for nearly doubling its prices in the past five years. A service that once cost $40 per month is now $82.99. Worst of all, a bloated membership to YTTV doesn't come with YouTube Premium … (Seriously, what the hell, Google?)

For sports fans like you and myself, it'll take more than a gradual $10 increase in subscription prices to give up watching live television or football games on the weekend via YouTube TV.

But as everyone has pointed out by now, this new age of streaming absolutely sucks for the working man's pocket. In 2024, people are longing for the days of one cable subscription that covers almost all of the entertainment in demand.

Now, we're coerced to buy YouTube TV, pay twenty bucks for a Netflix subscription, watch Amazon Prime Video, and use other services that milk our wallets expeditiously.

For all existing members, the price goes up in January. For anyone interested in signing up today, the new price is already in effect.

If there's a better streaming service out there, please send that rec to alejandro.avila@outkick.com. Lord knows I have myself and a cat to feed.

REACTIONS TO YOUTUBE TV's PRICE INCREASE ARE MAD:

