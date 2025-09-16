Young, Liberal And Vile | Tomi Lahren

Until society addresses this sickness, it’s never gonna change.

I’ve been thinking a lot about what makes young leftists so angry and so prone to violence and while only they truly know, I have some Final Thoughts.

Democrats like to remind us that political violence is on "both sides," and while that’s not necessarily untrue, it definitely doesn’t capture the full reality. 

Yeah, there are right-wing nut jobs out there, no doubt, but I can’t think of a single circumstance where a left-wing speaker or prominent Democrat was met with violent protests and certainly not riots when they came to speak on a college campus. 

JD Vance On Charlie Kirk And The Divide In America

For us on the Right, that is the NORM. That is the EXPECTATION.

The examples are quite literally countless so I’ll just address my own experiences. 

With the exception of maybe one or two campuses I’ve visited over the 10-plus years I’ve been doing this, every single event has been hostile at best and aggressively violent at worst.

I expect the protesters and whatever - if you want to stand outside and scream and yell with a stupid sign, knock yourself out. 

But I’ve also experienced much worse. UNM’s campus being the highlight - or I guess the lowlight - wherein the SWAT team and state police had to be called in. 

The leftist animals not only tried to forcefully beat down the doors to the auditorium, they vandalized their own campus, pulled the fire alarm to force a mass evacuation and I had to be rushed off the premises by the SWAT team after hunkering down in the auditorium’s adjoining kitchen. 

That was the most dangerous campus situation I found myself in, but I’ve also had students from other campuses throw things at me, attempt to throw up on me, and more. 

This is tame compared to some protests on college campuses, as police officers arrest a demonstrator during a pro-Palestinian protest against the war in Gaza at Emory University on April 25, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Elijah Nouvelage / AFP) (Photo by ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images)

Conservatives don’t do this. Prove me wrong. In the words of Charlie Kirk. PROVE ME WRONG!

So why are young leftists so rabid, so violent, so vile? 

Well, I’ve narrowed it down to a few common factors. 

They are instructed by activists disguised as teachers, they hate themselves and suffer from deep and severe insecurities, they’ve internalized imaginary victimhood and the coddling of that perceived victimhood by parents, teachers, society, pop culture and social media. 

They seem to have this deep-rooted yet normalized belief that if someone offends you, they are evil, and you can do whatever you want to them after that. 

And until society addresses this sickness, it’s never gonna change. 

Charlie Kirk

SAN DIEGO - Hundreds of people gather at Town Square in UC San Diego while Charlie Kirk sits in the middle of the plaza on May 1, 2025. (Photo by Michael Ho Wai Lee/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

And ironically, that’s exactly what Charlie Kirk dedicated his life to fixing. That’s why he built TPUSA. That’s why he engaged in dialogue and debate. And they killed him for it. 

The Right isn’t perfect, but the Left is in MORAL SHAMBLES.

