You Can't Make It Up: Dems Furious That Trump And Musk Dare To Save Taxpayers Money | Tomi Lahren

Published|Updated

If you thought the days of activist judges were over, well you were sadly wrong because Democrats are once again relying on these judges to do their dirty work and extend their grift another day. 

They say exposing waste, fraud and abuse presents a "constitutional crisis" because they full well know that once their waste and perhaps their kickbacks are exposed, the genie will not fit back in the bottle.

So they are rushing like crazy, like bats out of hell, to keep all this information out of the public domain. Because if the average American realizes the extent of how they’ve been ripped off, oof, Democrats will never be able to get away with it again. 

So enter the ankle biter judges.

And the way they justify it is that Elon wants to access private and personal data. 

No, Elon wants to open the books. How many times does he have to say it?

Look, I don’t know how this all ends, but it’s exhausting.

It’s absolutely exhausting that we finally have a president actively doing everything he can to shrink government and end the abuse of your tax dollars, and he’s coming up against this kind of resistance.

This is why nothing ever gets done in DC. Because the people with a vested interest in the waste will go to any length to keep the gravy flowing. 

Trump and Elon- two brilliant billionaire businessmen are trying to run our country like a viable business and Democrats fight it tooth and nail.

The Democrat talking point seems to be that they "are all in for cutting waste, fraud and abuse!"

Oh… but one little caveat to that is…

They just don’t wanna know where the waste, fraud and abuse is though…

It’s a real shame and I hope Democrat voters are paying attention. 

Your leaders are fighting for illegal immigrants and waste. And they think you’re dumb enough to believe it’s all about saving the constitution.

Good lord.

And those are my Final Thoughts.

Written by

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.