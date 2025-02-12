You Can't Make It Up: Dems Furious That Trump And Musk Dare To Save Taxpayers Money | Tomi Lahren

If you thought the days of activist judges were over, well you were sadly wrong because Democrats are once again relying on these judges to do their dirty work and extend their grift another day.

They say exposing waste, fraud and abuse presents a "constitutional crisis" because they full well know that once their waste and perhaps their kickbacks are exposed, the genie will not fit back in the bottle.

So they are rushing like crazy, like bats out of hell, to keep all this information out of the public domain. Because if the average American realizes the extent of how they’ve been ripped off, oof, Democrats will never be able to get away with it again.

So enter the ankle biter judges.

And the way they justify it is that Elon wants to access private and personal data.

No, Elon wants to open the books. How many times does he have to say it?

Look, I don’t know how this all ends, but it’s exhausting.

It’s absolutely exhausting that we finally have a president actively doing everything he can to shrink government and end the abuse of your tax dollars, and he’s coming up against this kind of resistance.

This is why nothing ever gets done in DC. Because the people with a vested interest in the waste will go to any length to keep the gravy flowing.

Trump and Elon- two brilliant billionaire businessmen are trying to run our country like a viable business and Democrats fight it tooth and nail.

The Democrat talking point seems to be that they "are all in for cutting waste, fraud and abuse!"

Oh… but one little caveat to that is…

They just don’t wanna know where the waste, fraud and abuse is though…

It’s a real shame and I hope Democrat voters are paying attention.

Your leaders are fighting for illegal immigrants and waste. And they think you’re dumb enough to believe it’s all about saving the constitution.

Good lord.

And those are my Final Thoughts.