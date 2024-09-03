'X TV' Video Platform Launches On Smart TVs, Gives Users A YouTube Alternative

Elon Musk announced over the weekend that X TV is live in beta. The new online video platform is currently available on LG TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Google TV.

"The X app is the trusted global digital town square for everyone, on your TV! Discover a new way to experience the world of X, as we bring you unique and engaging content right to your living room," the app description on Google Play reads.

When Musk purchased (the platform formerly known as) Twitter in 2022, he spoke about the potential to rival less-than-free speech platforms like YouTube.

Several outlets and personalities have since started streaming their programs on X -- including OutKick, The Daily Wire, Jim Rome, Tucker Carlson, Steven Crowder, and Dan Le Batard.

However, X's video functionality has lagged behind its competitors.

X is a scrolling app. Most users do not want to watch a clip for more than a few minutes at a time. It's also more difficult to find a specific podcast episode on X than compared to, say, YouTube or Rumble.

Plus, X does not save where you left off on a video. Not ideal …

In theory, X TV should solve most of those issues as it allows users to stream live and on-demand video content from X on their smart TVs, similar to Netflix or Hulu.

Though no video service is likely to ever truly challenge YouTube's dominance, there's a market demand for more alternatives — especially alternatives that value free speech.

YouTube has the uncontested ability to censor, demonetize, or remove any content and/or creator it does not like.

Call a trans person the wrong gender – you are gone. Question the COVID-19 vaccine – there goes your ability to make money. Support Donald Trump – the algorithm buries you.

For too long, content creators were beholden to the hyper-partisan whims of YouTube/Google, Facebook, and Apple.

Hopefully, X TV can help change that.