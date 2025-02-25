Wrong Again Liberal Media: MAGA Red Voters Don't Have Buyer's Remorse; They Are Tickled Pink | Tomi Lahren

Liberals are the absolute best at deflection and projection.

Their party is in total and complete shambles, so their natural inclination is to assert it’s actually the Republican Party that’s on the brink of disaster.

That’s a cute story, James.

And so are the stories about town hall meetings across the country wherein so-called Republican voters express fire and fury over what Trump has done thus far.

Well, those instances may very well be happening, but they are anecdotal and not at all indicative of reality.

Don’t take my word for it, just look at the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll.

President Trump has a 52 percent approval rating after his first full month of MAGA.

And not only is that higher than comatose Biden’s January 2021 numbers, 58 percent believe he’s doing a better job than Joe. Well, no duh.

Turns out 33 percent STRONGLY approve of Trump’s job performance so far.

When it comes to the issues themselves, in 10 out of 11 of the poll-tested categories, Trump holds majority support. The only outlier on the list was his decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. That’s small potatoes. Who cares?

This is my favorite, 81 percent of those surveyed support the deportation of criminal illegal aliens. So the crying videos from Selena Gomez and the sob story headlines of illegal immigrant families being broken up aren’t moving the needle!

So the moral of the story is this: Democrats and their enablers in the media- the ones who still retain employment anyway- want the mainstream message to be that voters have buyers remorse and Trump is slipping. But while they might WISH that was true, it’s not.

We are getting our vote’s worth and the only ones on the Right who aren’t happy are the ones who profit off endless wars and the ones who are just as addicted to waste, fraud and abuse as their pals on the Left.

The rest of us are tickled pink!

And those are my Final Thoughts.

Please be sure to tune in tomorrow LIVE at 1pm ET. Also catch FULL episodes of this show on OutKick.com and Fox Nation at your leisure.

Also, please like and subscribe to the Youtube channel @TomiLahrenisFearless.

From Nashville, God bless and take care.