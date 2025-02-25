Wrong Again Liberal Media: MAGA Red Voters Don't Have Buyer's Remorse; They Are Tickled Pink | Tomi Lahren

Published|Updated

Liberals are the absolute best at deflection and projection.

Their party is in total and complete shambles, so their natural inclination is to assert it’s actually the Republican Party that’s on the brink of disaster.

JAMES CARVILLE ON TRUMP COLLAPSE 

That’s a cute story, James.

And so are the stories about town hall meetings across the country wherein so-called Republican voters express fire and fury over what Trump has done thus far. 

Well, those instances may very well be happening, but they are anecdotal and not at all indicative of reality.

Don’t take my word for it, just look at the Harvard CAPS/Harris poll.

President Trump has a 52 percent approval rating after his first full month of MAGA.

And not only is that higher than comatose Biden’s January 2021 numbers, 58 percent believe he’s doing a better job than Joe. Well, no duh. 

Turns out 33 percent STRONGLY approve of Trump’s job performance so far. 

MAGA voters are loving the first month of the presidency of President Donald Trump. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

When it comes to the issues themselves, in 10 out of 11 of the poll-tested categories, Trump holds majority support. The only outlier on the list was his decision to rename the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. That’s small potatoes. Who cares?

This is my favorite, 81 percent of those surveyed support the deportation of criminal illegal aliens. So the crying videos from Selena Gomez and the sob story headlines of illegal immigrant families being broken up aren’t moving the needle!

So the moral of the story is this: Democrats and their enablers in the media- the ones who still retain employment anyway- want the mainstream message to be that voters have buyers remorse and Trump is slipping. But while they might WISH that was true, it’s not. 

We are getting our vote’s worth and the only ones on the Right who aren’t happy are the ones who profit off endless wars and the ones who are just as addicted to waste, fraud and abuse as their pals on the Left.

The rest of us are tickled pink!

And those are my Final Thoughts.

Tomi Lahren serves as the host of the evening opinion show Tomi Lahren is Fearless on Outkick.com which features her signature bold takes on trending culture stories driving the conversation across America, along with guest interviews with newsmakers spanning the world of sports, entertainment, pop culture and social media.

Lahren is also a FOX News Media contributor and the exclusive voice of FOX News Commentary on FOX News Audio where she offers her perspective on everything from pop culture to politics with a 60-second FOX News Audio produced feature. The segment is syndicated three times per weekday across more than 160 FOX News Radio stations.

With more than 8 million social media followers, Lahren has become a sensation known for her viral videos, where she offers her opinion on everything from politics to pop culture. Previously, she served as host of FOX Nation's Final Thoughts and No Interruption and provided commentary across FOX News Media’s programming since joining the company in 2017. Throughout her tenure, she has conducted notable interviews with guests including Caitlyn Jenner, music stars Clay Aiken and Ryan Weaver, NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki and UFC legend Tito Ortiz.

Prior to joining FOX News Media, she hosted Tomi on The Blaze and On Point with Tomi Lahren on One America News Network. A native of Rapid City, South Dakota, Lahren is a graduate of The University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where she earned her B.A. in broadcast journalism and political science. She also produced and hosted the university’s political roundtable show The Scramble on UNLV-TV.

Lahren is also the author of Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable, which inspires readers to shed fear, find inner strength and speak the truth.