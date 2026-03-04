Woman Quits Journalism, Blames Racism And Sexism For Standard Requirements

"A few things I won’t miss about being a woman of color in journalism."

Catherine Traywick is a woman of color in journalism and just quit her job. The former editor at Bloomberg broke the news on LinkedIn Tuesday night.

"After nearly 12 years, I quit my corporate job," she began. "A few things I won’t miss about being a woman of color in journalism."

Her examples included the following:

— Being told on a nearly weekly basis to change or soften my tone.

— Having my personality, rather than my work, evaluated during annual reviews.

— Having men, and yes it was only men, criticize how I allocate my time and resources. Fwiw, such comments came from men both lower and lateral to me.

— Being told to delete my social media posts and stay silent about "political" issues.

— Adhering to the outdated and illogical notion that journalism is "objective." It’s very much subjective.

— Being told to get another job offer to get anything more than a negligible raise.

— Being asked to work more than or harder than those who outearn me.

— Being asked to help train the AI tools that will soon replace a substantial proportion of editors.

We want to assure you that this is a real person and a real post. In case Traywick deletes it, here’s the link.

"They aren't accusations. They're my experience," Traywick said when reached for comment. "And they aren't exclusive to Bloomberg. Almost every news org I've been a part of has had similar issues."

At this point, you probably wonder what any of her complaints have to do with the fact that she is a woman of color. We also wondered about that.

The majority of her issues are standard requirements in any editorial role in journalism today, regardless of race or gender. Nearly every editor at a major publication is now learning about AI tools and training others to use them.

As an editor who hadn't published any articles since 2024, it's understandable why her bosses wouldn't want her posting about politics on social media. We can imagine the kinds of posts she'd make.

Traywick also made us giggle some by whining that journalism should be "subjective," and she has her tone questioned. Maybe she just had a bad tone. Based on her LinkedIn profile, we can believe she does.

"Having men, and yes it was only men, criticize how I allocate my time and resources. Fwiw, such comments came from men both lower and lateral to me."

We find it hard to believe that men lower than her are sitting around criticizing how she spends her time.

OutKick asked Bloomberg for a response to her accusations. The outlet did not respond by the time of publication. We will update this story if we hear back.

Traywick comes across like the typical entitled midwit. She appears reluctant to change and cannot accept the inevitable annoyances of working in journalism in 2026 – or working in general.

"Being told to get another job offer to get anything more than a negligible raise."

Damn those racist bastards at Bloomberg.

It will be worth monitoring where Traywick turns next. Based on the problems she had at Bloomberg, she appears to be looking for a job where she can post whatever she wants about politics, maintain a bad attitude, collect annual raises without asking, not view journalism as "objective," and avoid hearing from men.

So, full-time Bluesky?